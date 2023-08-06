Around the North: Bengals extend standout LB Logan Wilson

Jacob Roach
The quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals defense, linebacker Logan Wilson, isn’t going anywhere. It was announced Friday that Wilson is signing a four-year, $37.25 million extension with the team. He will receive $11.2 million of that per year in the first two years of the deal.

Wilson has had over 100 tackles in the last two seasons as he became a full-time starter. He’s a huge part of the Bengals’ defensive success that help lead them to back-to-back AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl trip in 2021. One of the more talented young players will continue his career with the Bengals long-term.

