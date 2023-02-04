Around the North: Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo gets second interview with Cardinals
As the NFL offseason continues, coaching hires are concluding the league. There are two teams left to hire head coaches, and one is giving the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals a second interview. The Arizona Cardinals are bringing Lou Anarumo back in as a finalist for their head coaching gig.
Both Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan are getting courted for head coaching gigs after leading the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championship games. This is good news for the Browns, as a shakeup in continuity to an AFC North rival may allow them to get back into competitive action.
