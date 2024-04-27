Around the North: Bengals find D.J. Reader replacement in Kris Jenkins

The Cincinnati Bengals may have found their replacement for defensive tackle DJ Reader, who left in free agency earlier this offseason. With the Browns in-state rivals using their second-round pick on Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins. This continues a crazy run of second-round defensive tackles that I did not see coming.

Jenkins is a solid selection and an above-average athlete who can get after the quarterback. He is one of the more complete players at the position, with good strength and leverage when anchoring the middle of the line against the run. His ability to play both inside and outside will bring a level of versatility that will be difficult to deal with.

Bringing a high football IQ and a great motor, he will fit in perfectly on that Bengals defense. Now, if the team can find a way to patch up the relationship with Trey Hendrickson, they will have an impressive defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire