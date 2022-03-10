'Around The NFL' crew discusses trades they'd like to see in 2022 offseason
The 'Around The NFL' crew discusses trades they'd like to see in 2022 NFL offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The 'Around The NFL' crew discusses trades they'd like to see in 2022 NFL offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was traded again Wednesday, this time to Washington, and it seems the same problems that felled him in Philly followed him to Indy. By Adam Hermann
Apparently, Washington’s agreement to bring in quarterback Carson Wentz and his full contract have already had consequences for the rest of the roster. Reports emerged on Thursday morning that the Commanders were planning to release safety Landon Collins after the team and player could not agree to a restructured contract. According to Collins, he was [more]
Concerns about the team’s looming roster moves have taken a back seat to salacious stories about a former executive and now the franchise’s owner himself.
See how the NFL Scouting Combine, as well as recent blockbuster QB trades, impact the early rounds of the 2022 NFL draft
Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly declined a 'clear the air' meeting with Carson Wentz before the trade.
The Commanders' quarterback options weren't great after missing out on Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
The Colts were apparently desperate to be rid of Wentz. Good luck, Washington.
Antonio Brown is back in the news.
The Colts have a very good team. They currently have no clear option at quarterback. So what will they do? The first name to emerge was Jimmy Garoppolo. But he’s basically a less athletic, albeit more popular with his teammates, version of Carson Wentz. The problem for the Colts is that there aren’t many great [more]
Vikings reportedly looking to "reset their cap"
On Friday, much will potentially be learned about the criminal cases pending against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Quite possibly, the door finally will swing open for a trade. As we previously have reported, multiple teams are willing to trade for Watson without the 22 civil cases pending against him resolved. The current impediment continues to [more]
With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, and free agency just ahead, here's our updated three-round projection for the 2022 NFL draft
Ranking the QBs in the #NFCEast after #Colts agree to trade Carson #Wentz to #Washington #Commanders #Cowboys #Giants #Eagles
Clowney had a good year in Cleveland in 2021, and will cost $9 million total against the team's cap over the next four years no matter what, but doesn't seem like he is returning for 2022:
Evan Neal takes a fall in the latest Todd McShay mock draft.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley has traded in his Stetson for a surfboard. The former Oklahoma coach—now coldly referred to by cast-aside OU fans as “TBOW,” or “That B—- Out West”—has officially decamped the Sooner State for the Golden State, shelling out eight figures to purchase a new mansion in Palos Verdes, according to Dirt. […]
The Colts decided to move on from Carson Wentz after just one season, and while Eagles fans understand it, you know they're gonna roast Indy to pieces for the move. By Adam Hermann
These four free agents would go a long way toward getting Pittsburgh back on track.
Huge offseason news for the #49ers. The thorn that had been lodged in their side since 2012 is GONE.
Free agency hasn't started yet, but several big moves have already significantly reshaped the first round of this year's NFL draft.