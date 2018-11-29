Around the NFL in 32 hot takes: One bold statement about every team

Baker Mayfield celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons - USA TODAY Sports

For too long now the good people of Britain (and indeed the world!) have been restricted to reading just one inflammatory hot take per article - but I say: no more!

There's nothing fans of a team secretly enjoy more than seething at strangers on the internet who have an opinion about their beloved organisation, so I've decided to put them all in one place - 32 hot takes, one for each NFL franchise. Such an efficient way to make people mad!

Some are nice (look, some teams that are just too good, OK?), some are very much not. Take issue with something I've said? I actively encourage you to shout at me in the comments. Hey, even call me swear words on Twitter if you want! What's the point in having opinions if you can't back them up, right?

Anyway, here we go, in alphabetical order...

The Arizona Cardinals must go all out on offensive help this offseason

Forget the defense. It's not great, but it'll do. What's really important for the Cardinals this season is getting Josh Rosen as much help as they possibly can. Bring in at least one veteran receiver and draft an exciting talent. Add at least a couple of solid pieces to the offensive line - give the kid every chance in the world to build up his confidence and develop, because he's the future of your team. If you end up getting shredded on defense every week that's OK - fix it at a later date. This is a long-term project, and it's all about protecting #3.

The Cardinals must surround Josh Rosen with talent this offseason Credit: Jake Roth/USA TODAY

The Atlanta Falcons blaming injuries for their poor season is a cop out

Yes, the Falcons have been very unlucky. They lost a number of their key defensive pieces early in the season and have also been without star running back Devonta Freeman for most of the campaign, but the NFL isn't a league where you can make excuses. Part of building a 53-man roster is being able to account for injuries, and the Falcons' offense, which boasts a top 10 quarterback and one of the best receiving trios, has all too often fallen short. Two years ago Atlanta were leading 28-3 in the Super Bowl, now they're in real danger of missing their window.

The Baltimore Ravens should cut ties with Joe Flacco at the end of the season

The Ravens have scored 58 points in Lamar Jackson's first two starts - that's more than they've managed over two games since the first two weeks of the season. His running ability gives Baltimore's offense a dimension no one else in the league possesses, and they'd be mad not to make use of it. Plus, by moving on from Flacco they'll save more than $16m in cap space next season. No brainer.

The Buffalo Bills are one good draft away from being a competitive team

Only the Ravens have given up fewer yards this season than the Bills. Josh Allen is raw, but shows promise as a dual-threat quarterback who can make plays with his legs, and if Buffalo can get him some offensive line help and a couple of speedy receivers who can make use of his elite arm talent they're on the way to being a competitive team. Unfortunately though we're talking about the Bills, so we already know they'll screw it up. Mediocrity forever baby!

Josh Allen has been a weapon with his legs Credit: AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

If Steve Wilks hadn't left the Carolina Panthers would be challenging for the NFC South

For the first time in forever the Carolina Panthers are being carried by their offense. Cam Newton is having a season on par with his MVP year, Christian McCaffrey has turned into a genuine star, their young receivers are making plays and even the O-line is holding up. Too many times they've lost games they should have won because of the defense, and yet that unit is still stuffed with elite players like Luke Kuechly and promising youngsters like Donte Jackson. The difference is in the coaching - Eric Washington has been poor in his first season as defensive coordinator, and shouldn't be given a second.

The Chicago Bears' defense is the only real difference-making defensive unit in the NFL

Talking of defenses, I believe the one wearing Bears colours is the only elite unit in the league. Yes there are teams like the Rams with world class talents, and teams like the Ravens who can contain middling offenses, but the Bears' defense is the only one capable of winning games on its own. They have 29 takeaways on the season, the most in the NFL, and might genuinely be good enough to deal with the Rams, Saints and Chiefs. We'll find out soon enough.

Khalil Mack has been outstanding in his first season in Chicago Credit: AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Cincinnati Bengals are dumb enough to make Hue Jackson their next head coach

I know this would be a terrible idea, you know this would be a terrible idea, everyone knows this would be a terrible, terrible idea, and yet the Bengals have done worse in the past. Only Cincinnati could finally decide to move of from Marvin Lewis, about a half-decade too late, and choose Hue '1-31' Jackson to take over from him. Remember these words when it happens in a few months' time.

If Freddie Kitchens had the offense from the start the Cleveland Browns would be in the playoffs

A month ago no one had heard of Freddie Kitchens, he was just some no-name running back coach, but he's now revolutionising the Browns' offense, and has surely earned himself the offensive coordinator job into next season and beyond. Since Kitchens took the offensive reigns only Drew Brees has been a more valuable quarterback than Baker Mayfield according to Football Outsiders' metrics. Nick Chubb has been blowing apart defenses, and Cleveland have scored 10 touchdowns from 10 trips to the end zone. Look at how many close overtime games the Browns have lost this season and tell me they wouldn't be right in the playoff picture if Kitchens had been the OC since day one.

Trading a first-round pick for Amari Cooper was a great deal for the Dallas Cowboys

Ask anyone a month ago and they'd tell you the Raiders had robbed Jerry Jones in broad daylight by getting a first-round pick for Amari Cooper. Look at the Cowboys now. This was still a great deal for Oakland, but it was a great one for the Dallas too. They were in desperate need of a number one receiver, and all the early signs are pointing towards Cooper being that guy. His 180-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Redskins was one of the best of any wideout all season, and he's opened up the offense just as we hit crunch time. Turns out old Jerry knows a thing or two.

Amari Cooper has made a huge difference to the Cowboys offense Credit: Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY

The Denver Broncos are going to the playoffs

Very simple one, this, but the Broncos might have found their groove at just the right time. They've just beaten the Chargers and Steelers in back-to-back weeks, and have a real opportunity to run the table - their remaining five games are at the Bengals and 49ers, home against the Browns, at the Raiders and then home against the Chargers. Denver can probably afford to lose one of those games and still make it in at 9-7 - I think we see them in January.

The Detroit Lions can win the NFC North next year

Hear me out on this one. The Lions have what it takes to go worst to first next season if they draft well and make good pick-ups in free agency. Most vital is bolstering their offensive line and adding another receiver, because in Matthew Stafford they have a quarterback capable of running one of these high-powered offenses which have taken over the league. Kerryon Johnson has proven he's finally the answer at running back, and Matt Patricia has shown he can win big games in his first year as a head coach. There's plenty of potential in Detroit.

Kerryon Johnson scores a touchdown against the Panthers Credit: Tim Fuller/USA TODAY

If they don't sack Mike McCarthy this offseason Green Bay Packers fans should burn Lambeau Field to the ground

Honestly, not playing football at all would be better than wasting yet another year of Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy has done some great things in Green Bay, but his relationship with his QB is now fractured and he's failed to implement a system to help Rodgers win the multiple championships his ability warrants. The Packers need someone new, someone young, who will tailor a team specifically to Rodgers' strengths. Up until now Green Bay haven't been, and that's wild to think about.

The Houston Texans can win 13 straight to close the season

The Houston Texans just became the first team to with eight straight games after starting 0-3, but they could go one (well, five) better and make it 13 on the bounce. Houston's 34-17 win over the Titans last time out was their most impressive of the season, and their final five games are against the Browns, Colts, Jets, Eagles and Jaguars - all winnable match-ups. No one's really been talking about it, but the Texans have a real shot at a bye in the AFC.

Josh McDaniels turning them down was the best thing that could have happened to the Indianapolis Colts

Talk about a blessing in disguise. In Frank Reich, the Colts have accidentally found a guy who has not only fixed their most glaring issues better than anyone could have hoped, but made them fun to watch again. Reich has got the best out of Andrew Luck by giving him a good offensive line and a running game for the first time in his career, and by creating a system which allows him to flourish where he's best - in the pocket. He has the defense playing better than anyone could have foreseen, and what's more, the Colts have a bunch of cap space to keep improving next season. This could be the start of more magical times in Indianapolis.

Frank Reich has turned the Colts around in one offseason Credit: AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Jacksonville Jaguars are scapegoating Blake Bortles and Nathaniel Hackett

Blake Bortles is a bad quarterback, we all know that. The thing is, the Jags' front office made the decision to stick with him year after year, without even bringing in genuine competition. To cast him aside now, along with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, is trying to pass the blame for an awful season onto two people who aren't really at fault. Bortles has only played how you expect him to, and Hackett was given nothing to work with. That sacking was particularly cruel. It's Tom Coughlin who should be on the hot seat for getting the Jaguars into this situation, not the pawns he arranged in the process.

This is the start of an era of dominance for the Kansas City Chiefs

They have the young, outrageously talented quarterback, they have the young, destructive running back, they have an embarrassment of riches in the receiving game, they have stars on defense capable of making game-changing plays, and they have one of the best head coaches in the business. There's no reason why the Chiefs can't sustain their success for at least the next half-decade and build the NFL's next great dynasty. Next.

Joey Bosa can make the Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl winners

The Chargers have been a very good team this season, but not quite on a level to compete with the Chiefs, Rams and Saints. Joey Bosa's return to fitness changes that. Bosa's ability to making opposing quarterbacks' lives hell and force turnovers could put them over the edge as a Super Bowl contender. If he can make a couple of big plays per game Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon and friends are playing well enough to do the rest. Without Bosa I put the Chargers fourth in the AFC, behind the Chiefs, Patriots and Steelers. With him they're second.

Joey Bosa celebrates sacking Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

Aaron Donald is the most valuable player on the Los Angeles Rams' roster

Yes, the Rams are an offensive powerhouse averaging more than 35 points per game, yes they have one of the league's hottest young quarterbacks in Jared Goff, and its top touchdown scorer in Todd Gurley, but their most indispensable player is on the other side of the ball. Aaron Donald is the only guy on that roster who is totally irreplaceable. The big impact plays he makes every game to get the ball back in Goff's hands are key to the Rams' success - just watch the Chiefs game. There's a chance the Rams could still win it all if Goff got hurt, I'm not sure they could without #99.

The Miami Dolphins should fire Adam Gase

Gase has been head coach of the Dolphins since 2016 and yet they still don't have any semblance of an identity. There isn't a more nothing team in the league. With him at the helm Miami will continue to chalk up identikit 8-8 seasons into infinite obscurity, but there's plenty of talent on that roster. Bring in a new coach, a new quarterback and inject some life into this franchise before I scratch out my eyes in boredom.

The Minnesota Vikings would have a better record if they had kept Case Keenum

Kirk Cousins has played really well this season. He's a far better quarterback than Case Keenum, and has already developed an excellent rapport with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. BUT, the Vikings' offensive line is a horror show, and it's meant their running game has been almost non-existent this season. Thirtieth in the NFL, in fact, despite having Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray in the backfield. For what they're paying him Cousins needs to be good enough to mask over any cracks in Minnesota's offense, but he hasn't. They'd have a better record this season if they'd kept Keenum and spent the Cousins money fixing the line instead - not that I'm saying they should have.

Kirk Cousins has been good, but has he been good enough? Credit: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Tom Brady only has one more season left for the New England Patriots

Tom Brady hasn't quite been Tom Brady this season. He's ranking around 10th in quarterback play and has been missing throws we'd normally expect him to make. He's looked a little less mobile and his arm appears to have lost just a touch of its strength. I'm not going to definitively say he's declining, because too many people have fallen foul of that before, but Brady himself has admitted he's not happy with some of his performances. He's started to sound more open to retirement over this past year, and I think he rides off into the sunset after the 2019 season, one last Lombardi tucked under his arm.

The New Orleans Saints are the most complete team in the NFL

The Saints have Drew Brees, the de facto MVP, playing behind the league's top O-line, controlling an offense which is pummeling everyone both on the ground and through the air, and isn't turning the ball over. The defense has come alive in the second half of the season, and is now playing like one of the best in the NFL. Even the kicker is reliable. People always question whether the Saints are the same team away from home, but they've won all six games on the road this season. There are three of four teams who could probably trip them up, but New Orleans look unstoppable right now.

The Saints are 10-1 and currently the top seed in the NFC Credit: Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY

The New York Giants should go all out for Teddy Bridgewater this offseason

As it stands, it doesn't look like there are any truly elite quarterback prospects in next year's draft. If only the Giants had the chance to take one this year... They went for Saquon Barkley, of course, and he's been outstanding, but there's no question Big Blue need to move on from Eli Manning. Teddy Bridgewater will be a free agent at the end of the season, and is New York's best option for: at worst, a quick and cheap fix; at best, the future With a better QB and some O-line reinforcements the Giants can compete next year - the fans won't accept another lost season. Teddy should be the man.

The New York Jets are the furthest team in the league from being good

You can make cases for the Cardinals and Raiders, but I think the Jets are still furthest away from being a competitive NFL team. They have their quarterback - and he's clearly talented - but there have been a lot of teething problems and there's no guarantee he's definitely the guy. A lot will depend on coaching. Talking of coaches, surely there will be a necessary overhaul in the offseason, which will put Gang Green into full rebuild mode. From there they need major help at every single position. You can argue Jamal Adams is their only real star, which is a sorry state of affairs.

Sam Darnold and the Jets are still a long way from success Credit: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Oakland Raiders were right to trade away Khalil Mack

I've flip-flopped on this one all season, but have finally decided the Raiders actually made the right decision by dealing Khalil Mack. Would he have made them better this season? Of course, he's an elite player, but they'd still be rubbish. There's a top-to-bottom rebuild underway in Oakland, and Jon Gruden has been given the licence, and most crucially the time to see it through. The Raiders may suck for one or two more years, but they have the draft picks to craft a very bright future. Just don't go screwing it up now...

The Philadelphia Eagles' trade for Golden Tate was the worst of the season

Since moving to Philadelphia Tate has recorded 19, 48 and 30-yard games, making just 11 total receptions at an average at less than 10 per catch, and hasn't scored a touchdown. The Eagles only have Tate under contract until the end of the season, and a third-round pick is a hell of a price to pay for this level of production, especially for a team which now looks destined to miss the playoffs. Tate is a great talent, but the Eagles have wasted it. The icing on the cake of their disappointing season.

Le'Veon Bell would have made a big difference for the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Conner has been excellent this season. He had one four-game stretch better than any running back in Steelers history. But he isn't Le'Veon Bell. While Conner has been putting up numbers to rival Bell's, it's the intangibles which make Pittsburgh miss him more than you might think. Bell is such an explosive, multi-faceted player that defenses have to put huge amounts of time and effort into scheming for him. His very presence on the field creates more opportunities for players like Antonio Brown - it's no coincidence AB has been quieter than usual this year. It's easy to forget just how incredible Bell is, but he'll force us to remember soon enough.

As good as James Conner is, the Steelers are missing Lev Bell Credit: AP Photo/Michael Wyke

The San Francisco 49ers wouldn't have made the playoffs even with Jimmy Garoppolo

Remember when there were mutterings of the Niners being a Super Bowl contender, back when Jimmy G was winning five on the bounce to guide them to a heady 6-10 record last season? Yeah, about that... Even with Garoppolo it's clear this 49ers team is still a couple of good offseasons away from being a true contender, but the better news is with Kyle Shanahan at the helm there's a good chance they will get there. Niners fans have have been a pretty blessed bunch, all things considered, they can suck it up and wait a little longer.

The Seattle Seahawks are the NFL's most dangerous wild card contender

Of all the teams threatening the fifth and sixth seeds, in either conference, the Seahawks look like the one most capable of knocking off one of the big boys. They've beaten the Cowboys, Panthers and Packers this year, and more importantly they've pushed the Rams close twice. With this running game and defense, and with Russell Wilson under centre, they're a team who could sneak into the conference championship game with a little bit of luck. No NFC team will want to take them on in January.

The Seahawks are hurdling their way towards the playoffs Credit: Bob Donnan/USA TODAY

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should trade up for a quarterback next April

Get yourselves a new head coach and then manoeuvre your way right to the top of the draft next spring - as long as there's a QB you like. Even if none of this year's class take the Bucs' fancy they should move on from Jameis Winston next season. His off-field behaviour is still clearly a major problem, and on the field he's proven incapable of shrugging off his turnover issue. Get rid - someone will give you a good price for him. Tampa Bay's passing offense is one of the most high-powered in the league (they still lead the NFL in yards), and could wreck house with a more reliable presence under centre. They're well built for this new style NFL, go find that main man.

The Tennessee Titans are easily the most confusing team in the league

Are the Titans actually good? Somehow we're 12 weeks into the season and we still don't know the answer to that question. We didn't really know it last year either. The Titans are perpetually baffling, they can beat one of the best team in the league one week before falling to a wet fish of a defeat the next (see: their recent games against the Patriots and Colts). It's strange, because in those big games they look like a team full of heart and grit, and then they play like a bunch of wet wipes seven days later . I guess the overall take here is that being a Titans fan feels like an extremely frustrating pastime, which isn't that spicy to be honest.

Washington Redskins fans should have serious concerns about the future of their team

Alex Smith is 34 years old and has just suffered a leg break so bad the bone went through his skin - there's no guarantee he plays again, and if he does it's unlikely he'll be quite the same, mobile quarterback Washington bought into. The receiving corps is non-existent and the offense has lived and died with Adrian Peterson, a running back who will also be 34 by the time next season comes around and is out of contract at the end of the year. Their bright young hope, Derrius Guice, will be coming off an ACL tear and is completely unproven at pro level. The Redskins have a real shot at the playoffs this year, but they should be worried about their future.