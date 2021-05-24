Around the majors: Jesse Winker, Franchy Cordero, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit mammoth home runs

A sunny Sunday afternoon can be the perfect time to go for a nice, long drive.

Several major leaguers took the opportunity to do just that -- with some tape-measure home runs highlighting Sunday's action.

Let's start with perhaps the hottest hitter in the game right now. Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker blasted another home run in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, although it came in a 9-4 loss.

The 456-foot shot off the Brewers' Freddy Peralta was Winker's fifth home run of the three-game weekend series. It was one of the few homers to ever reach the Power Stacks in deep right-center field at Great American Ballpark.

In Boston, Franchy Cordero connected for a home run to right field that left the bat at 118.6 mph. It was the hardest-hit ball by a Red Sox player since the beginning of the Statcast era in 2015.

The ball ended up traveling 474 feet.

And Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres collected his 200th hit as a major leaguer in just his 173rd career game. It was also his 51st career home run, a memorable shot off the facing of the upper deck in Petco Park.

Tatis' homer, his 12th this season, traveled a mere 441 feet.

And just for good measure, Tatis added another home run in the seventh inning -- this one a 447-foot grand slam to center field. He went 3-for-3 with six RBI on the day as the Padres beat the Mariners 9-2 for their ninth consecutive win.

For those who might prefer a long run over a long drive, perhaps the Tampa Bay Rays are even more your speed.

The Rays have quite a run going after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 for their 10th win in a row.

