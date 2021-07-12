What some around the league think of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has divided the Minnesota fan base over the years. To some, he is the team’s potential savior, capable enough of finally bringing the state a Super Bowl.

To others, he’s an overpaid quarterback who could never get the team over the hump. Many Vikings fans have established their opinions on Cousins, but what do people around the league think of him?

ESPN surveyed 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players in order to find the top 10 players at different positions. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote about the top 10 quarterbacks in the league recently. Cousins was not in the top 10, but did receive votes.

One NFC executive said: “He’s a good player. He’s easy to nitpick, but he’s productive and great for that system.”

Notably, Rams QB Matthew Stafford came in at No. 6 on the list. Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who is coming off his rookie NFL season, came in at No. 9.