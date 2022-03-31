Around the Horn’s ‘final word’ critical of new Bills stadium budget

For those who know the program, they’ll know the sequence.

But for context, ESPN’s longtime afternoon show “Around the Horn” awards points to sports writers and analysts in a game format.

In the end, the winner gets the “final word.”

In an episode this week, writer Justin Tinsley took home the victory and then put his crosshairs on the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium. Specifically, he’s not a fan of the funding situation.

In it, around $850 million of the $1.4B construction costs will be covered by taxpayers. He thinks that’s too much and explained why.

Check out the segment below:

Today’s FaceTime on @AroundtheHorn. On the Buffalo Bills’ future $1.4 billion stadium being mostly funded through taxpayer dollars — $850M to be exact, the most in league history. And why public investments for private gain has never been a good look. Nor will it ever. pic.twitter.com/47YTCQLqp4 — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) March 30, 2022

