'He was an all-around good guy': Kingsville, T-M honor Marco Contreras ahead of district opener

Players, coaches and fans stood in silence before Saturday's District 16-4A Division I opener between Tuloso-Midway and Kingsville.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Friday night, was postponed after Kingsville junior high coach Marco Contreras collapsed on the field about an hour before kickoff. Contreras was rushed to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline, where he later passed away.

After the moment of silence, players and coaches embraced each other one last time before the game officially started around 7:02 p.m.

Tuloso-Midway held on for a 14-12 win after the Brahmas rallied with two touchdowns in the second half, including a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Andrew Gonzalez Jr. in the fourth quarter to bring Kingsville within two.

The Warriors' defense came up with a key stop to preserve the victory and improve to 5-0 for the first time in program history.

Although the Brahmas lost, Kingsville head coach Ruben Garcia was proud of his players for wanting to play so they could honor Contreras.

"It just shows who they are and their character," Garcia said. "They wanted to play for him, and they wanted to go out there and do everything they could do to honor him. They had him on their heart, and that's what type of kids we have in our community."

Kingsville's Terrell Jackson wears a decal to honor Kingsville ISD junior high coach Marco Contreras, who passed away on Friday.

The Brahmas wore decals of coach Contreras' initials with a cross on the back of their helmets and the band honored Contreras during halftime.

Tuloso-Midway did not charge fans to attend the game, but instead raised more than $9,000 in donations that went toward Contreras' family.

"He was a great guy to be around, and he was someone that brightened your day," Garcia said. "He was an all-around good guy that really cared about the kids."

Contreras, 48, was in his fourth year teaching and coaching at Kingsville ISD.

Contreras coached football, soccer, cross country and basketball. He also served as a teacher at the CARE Community School, which is an alternative school of Kingsville High School. His job on Friday nights was to film the varsity games from the end zone.

"He took a lot of pride for what he did for the football team," Kingsville superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez said. "I don't think anybody has ever had anything negative to say about him. He always helped any student he could."

Kingsville and Tuloso-Midway meet midfield before their District 16-4A Division I opener at Warrior Stadium.

The Kingsville middle school football team was allowed to travel with the varsity so they could honor Contreras before the game.

Rico Garcia and Douglas Sherrell said they wouldn't be where they are today if it wasn't for coach Contreras.

"He was a great guy," Rico Garcia said. "He was caring, and he looked out for us. He was more than coach, he was a brother."

Sherrell said he grew close to Contreras when he helped him practice his stance on the offensive line and block.

"He was one of my offensive line coaches, and he taught me how to get down in my stance," Sherrell said. "He was a big impact on me and how I played the game."

The Kingsville cross country team also wanted to dedicate the rest of its season to coach Contreras.

The Brahmas got off to a good start by winning the team title at the Javelina Invitational on Saturday.

"That was very special," Reynolds-Pérez said. "He meant a lot to the community, and he was very involved with our students. He was just an all-around good guy."

Tuloso-Midway coach Kris O'Neal said there's nothing easy about what happened to the Kingsville community and was proud of both teams adjusting to the situation and coming back to play on Saturday.

"Everyone here knows life is hard," O'Neal said. "How do you get through that? With family. We appreciate Kingsville, and they've done an amazing job."

