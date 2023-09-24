All-around effort helps deliver 4-0 start for UNC football in win over Pitt

North Carolina’s ACC football opener on Saturday at Pitt is exactly the type of game the team has struggled with in the past – a severely outmatched opponent, on the road, a ranked team playing an unranked one.

On Saturday night, the Tar Heels looked nothing like the team that struggled to prove itself in big moments.

After generating offense sparingly and struggling to put together defensive stops in the opening quarter, UNC exploded for 21 second-quarter points en route to a dominating, 41-24 triumph over Pitt in the ACC opener for both teams.

The Tar Heels trailed 14-7 after Daniel Carter’s rushing touchdown for Pitt, just five seconds into the second quarter. They responded by driving half the field – highlighted by a trick play, then capped off by Drake Maye’s first of three touchdowns.

UNC then made a defensive stand, which is becoming more commonplace this season, halfway through the second quarter to set up the ensuing fireworks. Alijah Huzzie, the East Tennessee State transfer, took a Caleb Junko punt 50 yards to the house for a 20-14 Tar Heel lead. UNC would never trail again.

Huzzie finished his night with two returns for 81 yards. This marks the second game-changing play in as many weeks for Huzzie, who made an open field tackle against App State to prevent it from driving further in overtime.

The one play everyone is talking about from UNC-Pitt is what closed the first half scoring. With Maye keeping the ball on a read option and about to be sacked by Panther defenders, he threw the ball with his left hand to a waiting Kobe Paysour in the end zone. Carolina converted on the ensuing extra point and took a 28-17 advantage into the half.

Maye delivered a solid encore after his explosion against Minnesota, completing 22 passes for 296 yards and compiling three total touchdowns. His first touchdown came shortly after the second-quarter trick play, while his final score was a 1-yard, third-quarter rushing touchdown that extended UNC’s lead to 34-17 (35-17 after extra point).

Carolina star running back Omarion Hampton even joined in on the scoring fun, carrying the rock 18 times for 66 yards and his team’s first touchdown of the game.

Sittin’ pretty at 4-0 heading into the bye week after a thorough victory in its ACC opener, the UNC football team is in good shape to compete atop the conference.

Pitt, on the other hand, is heading in the wrong direction and, almost certainly, will look at how to get virtually any production from its offense. The Panthers finished with 307 total yards, but Phil Jurkovec barely cracked the 100-yard passing mark.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire