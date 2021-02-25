Around and down, to down Rowan: Tomcats edge Vikings in OT

Feb. 25—ASHLAND — It only seemed like the free throw went around, and around again, before it finally went down.

But Cole Villers's front end of a 1-and-1 with 10.6 seconds remaining in overtime did hit every part of the rim at Anderson Gym before tickling the twine.

Asked what he was thinking as the ball rolled, Ashland's junior guard gave a slight grin.

"Lord, just help me," Villers said. "It felt good. I knew it was short-armed when I shot it, but I guess home rims and a little bit of prayer, and it goes in."

Villers made the second shot with much less drama, and Ashland thus doubled its lead to four in the final seconds to make a Rowan County bucket at the horn moot in a 68-66 Tomcats victory on Wednesday night.

Ashland rallied from a 12-point second-quarter deficit and a five-point hole midway through the fourth quarter to win its 28th consecutive game against 16th Region competition.

"Golly, when they get off the bus they look like a basketball team," Tomcats coach Jason Mays said of the Vikings, citing their height. "And their length bothered us. But my team has to shoot those 3s early in the game because you've seen games where those go in and now we're up 20 and they're juicing timeouts and it's a different ball game.

"Credit to our team, they saw, OK, we gotta change how we're playing, and we attacked the interior a little bit more of that zone, and we took far less 3s in the second half and took better 3s in the second half."

The best, or at least most consequential, of Ashland's 10 3s was Ethan Sellars's bucket on the Tomcats' first possession of overtime. Rowan County never got even again, though it got back to within one bucket on Mason Moore's transition drive with 17 seconds to go.

But Villers canned both charity tosses on Ashland's ensuing trip to ensure enough distance.

"You gotta think in segments of four," Mays said of overtime. "I want to get a stop, that's one; score, that's two; a stop, that's three; and a score, that's four. If you do that in overtime, the other team's gonna have to react. And then that gives you a time to now change your defense and make them react again."

Villers and Moore tied for game-high scoring honors with 25 points apiece. Moore drove the lane with 18 seconds to go in regulation to force overtime.

Colin Porter chipped in 21 points for the Tomcats (9-2). Mays also credited his defense on Moore, as well as Ryan Atkins's seven points and three rebounds off the bench inside, as critical for Ashland.

Robert Todd scored 18 points, Nathan Goodpaster totaled 11 and Chase Alderman dropped in 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (7-2), clad in late-1970s-era throwback uniforms featuring gold tops and gold-and-dark-green-striped shorts.

Rowan County led 24-12 after Moore's 3 at the 6:01 mark of the second quarter, but Ashland used an 11-2 run late in that frame to get close, and the second half featured seven lead changes and four ties before Sellars put the Tomcats ahead to stay 42 seconds into overtime.

"There's a lot of takeaways from this," Vikings coach Shawn Thacker said. "We're disappointed; we came over here to win, but I thought we did some things that not everybody can do. I thought we did a good job not giving (Ashland) the easy transition baskets, because they've been wearing people out in transition. They didn't get a whole lot of those things down the stretch."

The Tomcats were 4 for 9 from the foul line. Ashland only shot two — and missed both — until Atkins completed an and-1 with 1:47 remaining in regulation. The Tomcats were 3 for 5 from the charity stripe in overtime.

"I'm not worried about that," Mays said. "Our free-throw shooting has actually been improving until tonight."

Despite that, Ashland had enough to top another top-tier team in the region.

"We played against 6-4, 6-5, 6-6," Villers said, reciting the heights of the Vikings' Alderman, Moore and Todd, "and we haven't played against that all year, really. And they're just a great team. They had shooting, athleticism and length, so it's a good growing game for us.

"Ugly wins are wins and ugly wins are wins that you grow from."

Wednesday's game was the 22nd time in the teams' last 29 meetings in which either the margin was seven points or less, and/or it went to overtime.

ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP

Justice 1-3 0-0 3 2

Alderman 3-5 4-5 10 10

Moore 10-22 3-4 5 25

Goodpaster 5-8 1-2 0 11

Todd 6-8 5-7 6 18

D. Maxey 0-1 0-0 0 0

Collins 0-3 0-0 1 0

Gardner 0-1 0-0 2 0

Fannin 0-0 0-0 0 0

Team 5

TOTAL 25-51 13-18 32 66

FG Pct.: 49.0. FT Pct.: 72.2. 3-pointers: 3-14 (Moore 2-7, Todd 1-2, Justice 0-2, Goodpaster 0-2, Collins 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.

ASHLAND FG FT REB TP

Carter 2-6 0-0 1 6

Porter 9-14 1-4 7 21

Sellars 4-9 0-0 0 9

Villers 9-16 2-2 7 25

Marcum 0-4 0-2 3 0

Atkins 3-3 1-1 3 7

Gillum 0-1 0-0 2 0

Ashby 0-0 0-0 0 0

Team 2

TOTAL 27-53 4-9 25 68

FG Pct.: 50.9. FT Pct.: 44.4. 3-pointers: 10-27 (Villers 5-11, Carter 2-6, Porter 2-5, Sellars 1-4, Gillum 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.

ROWAN CO. 16 15 20 7 8 — 66

ASHLAND 10 17 21 10 10 — 68

Officials: Dave Anderson, Joe Coldiron and Dave Fields.