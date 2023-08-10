AROUND THE CAMPS: Experienced QBs will lead North Pocono, Delaware Valley

Aug. 10—MOSCOW — North Pocono players removed their shoulder pads and headed toward the sideline. They got ready for conditioning as practice wound down.

Noah West stepped to the line first. Carrying the added muscle that he put on this offseason, he sprinted across the field well ahead of everyone else. He touched the other sideline and raced even faster through the finish on the third day of heat acclimatization Wednesday morning at North Pocono Trojans Stadium.

"Look at my quarterback," his coach, Greg Dolhon, said aloud.

That type of effort and determination is exactly what he expected from his team's leader for the 2023 season.

"He is going to be our leader and a big playmaker for us," Dolhon said. "And quite frankly, we are going to need him. First and foremost, his leadership is outstanding. He is in the best shape, and pound for pound, he is probably our strongest player, and he, along with Kevin Wickizer, are probably our fastest guys.

"What I am seeing from him is speed and strength. With reading, he is getting so much better. We feel that he is getting comfortable in his second year, and he is seeing what he needs to do. When we need big plays, Noah West has to make them for us, and I think he is ready."

Last season, West accepted the most difficult challenge of his young athletic career with the Trojans. After playing wide receiver and having four catches for 23 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore, he converted to quarterback. In addition to being a novice with all of the responsibilities, he had to follow Donny Blaine, the program's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, and Will Soma, the Fiore Cesare Award winner in 2021.

West did the job.

He finished the season with 820 yards passing and four touchdowns. As a defensive back, West added 30 tackles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

After guiding the Trojans to the District 2 Class 4A playoffs, he navigated a difficult schedule in the Lackawanna Football Conference Division I. Among his highlights were a 10-for-14, 181-yards, one-touchdown performance in a win over Western Wayne, and a 15-for-34, 140-yards, one-touchdown game in a playoff loss to Berwick.

"It was something new for me," West said. "My teammates really helped me figure it all out. It was a really good experience for me, as we are now here this year. Last year, understanding the offense, understanding the defenses I was against, and just reading coverages were difficult things for me. I trust in myself now that I learned about those things.

West is a multi-sport athlete who earned honorable mention all-star and all-defensive team honors in basketball. In the spring, he ran track and had personal-best times of 11.80 in the 100-meter dash and 23.97 in the 200.

"Playing three sports is very important," West said. "Especially mentally. It is a refresher every time when I play basketball. In track, it got me ready for this football season. All three sports are very good for me, and they all complement each other very well."

North Pocono is relying heavily on his play and his confidence on both sides of the ball as it aims to be a contender in both the division and district championship hunt.

"I am really excited about what some of the young guys can do this year," West said. "I think we will be a competitive bunch."

Dual threat QBsAt Milford, Delaware Valley has an abundance of talent at quarterback.

Both Tyler Bird and Logan Olsommer played valuable minutes last season and contributed to the Warriors winning a District 2 Class 5A championship. While there were bumps in the road, they took their experiences in stride and gave coach Keith Olsommer two leaders for the offense.

Bird saw the most repetitions. He completed 80 of 167 passes for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns.

"It's exciting because we have a lot of guys back from last year's team," Bird said. "Logan and I compete every rep. We watch each other and see our weaknesses. We see what each of us can do better, and we work on that together."

Logan Olsommer, the coach's son, was only a sophomore last season and took advantage of the snaps he got at the varsity level. He completed 44 of 79 passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns.

"That helped me a lot because going from freshman to varsity is a big step up, especially when you play teams like Mosley, Florida, Downingtown East, and Harrisburg," Logan Olsommer said. "Playing those first three games really helped for the rest of last year's schedule. This year is also a big step up, but now I have a year of varsity football under my belt. Hopefully that will help me have some success this season."

With both quarterbacks returning, they ran an efficient practice. Delaware Valley's first unit looked sharp and confident, with both signal callers under center.

The two also spent most of the offseason improving by attending quarterback camps. They looked sharp in their footwork and deliveries.

Most of all, they coach and support each other, which makes for a positive situation.

"We have a great relationship," Bird said. "We are best friends, and we are the closest friends on the team."

Contact the writer: jbfawcett@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9125; @sportsTT on Twitter