Around the Big Ten: what team does Lou Holtz and Mark May have winning between Notre Dame at Ohio State?
Lou Holtz, Mark May predict Notre Dame at Ohio State.
Lou Holtz, Mark May predict Notre Dame at Ohio State.
Sooners Wire staff predicts the Oklahoma Sooners' Week 1 matchup vs. the UTEP Miners.
Released by Miami this week, ex-Wildcat finds spot on Patriots’ practice squad.
With 17 PGA Tour cards on the line at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, it's imperative to get off on the right foot in the opening round.
While a 12-team playoff sounds fun on paper, it's far too much of a jump from the current format
Jalon Daniels has been consistent about who he is and what he’s about. On Friday, he’ll start at quarterback for Kansas against Tennessee Tech.
After a wild, news-filled offseason, Week 1 is finally here. And it’s got the goods.
The Patriots have filled the final spot on their practice squad.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Texas Governor Greg Abbott's bussing program racist.
The grades are in! Grading Penn State's Week 1 win at Purdue
Tony Jefferson says he turned down multiple teams in order to sign with the New York Giants and reunite with Wink Martindale.
Tyler James and Eric Hansen preview Saturday's matchup of No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State (7:30 p.m. EDT) with a series of prop bets and final score predictions.We want to see if you can do better than them this season, so we're inviting Inside ND Sports subscribers to submit their predictions on The Insider Lounge.
Filmmaker Alex Holder said Trump used the "the apparatus of the presidency to engender this image to his fans," adding "It's almost like Kim Jong-un."
Is Ohio State's defense tough or timid? We're about to find out against Notre Dame Saturday in the Horseshoe in a top-five donnybrook.
Twins leadership has not been shy about crediting Carlos Correa with improving the organization: "He has this presence that everybody listens."
Nick Sirianni explained why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book from the Saints earlier this week. By Dave Zangaro
In escaping what would have been a colossal setback to start the season against Purdue, Penn State stayed on course to compete for a major bowl.
College football is here and the Week 1 schedule is loaded from Thursday night all the way through Monday.
Cristina Fernández de Kirchner escapes unharmed after a gunman's weapon jammed at the last moment.
“I hope he rots in pieces behind those cold metal bars,” the victim said.
Paramount is hosting a Yellowstone marathon this upcoming Labor Day weekend, Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5. Here's how you can tune in.