Around the Big Ten: Quarterback with ties to Rutgers football’s Kirk Ciarrocca is in the transfer portal

Jacob Knuth has entered the transfer portal, leaving Minnesota after a redshirt freshman season with the Big Ten program. Knuth was a class of 2022 quarterback who was coached by Kirk Ciarrocca last year.

Knuth did not play last year but was a ighly-recruited quarterback coming out of South Dakota. He was the top ranked player in the state from his class and the No. 30 quarterback in the nation according to 247 Sports.

In his final season at Harrisburg High School (Harrisburg, SD), Knuth was impressive, throwing for 2,401 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also showed some ability with his legs, running for 527 yards and touchdowns as a senior.

As a junior, he was invited to the All-American Combine in San Antonio, TX as well as competing at the Elite 11 Regional event for quarterbacks in Nashville, TN.

Ciarrocca, now the offensive coordinator at Rutgers, did not recruit Knuth. Minnesota was picked in Knuth’s recruitment prior to the arrival of Ciarrocca, who was with the Golden Gophers for last season before moving to Rutgers this offseason.

Knuth committed to Minnesota over offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State among others. He is last listed as 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.

With four years of eligibility remaining, Knuth posted his decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday, likely indicating that the pathway to playing time over the next two years wasn’t likely with Minnesota.

After many prayers and difficult conversations, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you to Coach Fleck, the entire coaching staff, and my teammates for my time at Minnesota-I’m forever grateful.https://t.co/2wQbw0OvZ3 pic.twitter.com/pfmjqweG4f — Jacob Knuth (@_jacobknuth_) April 12, 2023

Rutgers football hasn’t been active in the transfer portal for a quarterback this year, but they certainly need some depth at the position. There are three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and only two have college experience (freshman Ajani Sheppard).

Knuth would certainly know the offense, having been in Ciarroca’s system last year. But that certainly doesn’t guarantee that there is a pathway to playing time at Rutgers or even any interest from the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers would be a big move, geographically, away from South Dakota. In addition, Ciarrocca wasn’t the primary recruiter for Knuth as the player had already committed to the program the summer before the offensive coordinator arrived in 2022.

