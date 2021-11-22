Around the Big Ten: Is Ohio State ready to vault past Alabama? Paul Finebaum thinks so

Ohio State absolutely rolled over Michigan State on Saturday, with Paul Finebaum now saying that the Buckeyes are now the second-best team in the country.

With a comprehensive 56-7 win over Michigan State, Ohio State has set the agenda for their season and erased any doubts that they should be a top-four team in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. Win Saturday’s game at Michigan and then a looming return to Big Ten Championship game, it is now written in stone that if Ohio State wins out that they are headed to the playoffs.

Ohio State entered the weekend ranked fourth in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. Michigan State was sixth.

“They made a bold statement, they are the most serious threat to Georgia of anyone in the country,” Finebaum told ‘Rutgers Wire.’

With Oregon’s loss to Utah over the weekend, Ohio State will undoubtedly vault at least one spot in the rankings. Oregon, who won at Ohio State in the second game of the season, was third in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings and could well tumble out of the top 10 with this week’s release.

Where will the Buckeyes land in this week’s rankings? Georgia (11-0) is unmovable at the top of the college football world. Could Ohio State move as high as number two, going past Alabama?

“Absolutely, they would get my vote and I think they will get the committee’s vote,” Finebaum said.

Alabama remained second in Sunday’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.