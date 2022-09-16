Around the Big Ten: Lou Holtz and Mark May on Notre Dame, Nebraska plus big games for Michigan State & Penn State

It has already been an incredible start to the college football season. It has Lou Holtz and Mark May’s collective heads spinning a little bit.

(They wouldn’t have it any other way, for what it’s worth).

And with the Big Ten and the SEC the dominant powerhouses in college football, it makes for some fascinating storylines.

May and Holtz broke down several Big Ten games as well as some topics related to the Big Ten (including if possible future Big Ten member Notre Dame can make a bowl game after their 0-2 start to the season). The duo were longtime analysts and sparring partners on ESPN and now appear for a weekly series on The Crowd’s Line where they break down and analyze games.

Holtz, of course, is a legendary college football personality best known for his time as head coach at Notre Dame. And May is a former standout at Pittsburgh who had an NFL career that includes two Super Bowl titles.

Check out what Holtz and May have to say about the situation at Notre Dame and Nebraska against Oklahoma this weekend. In addition, Holtz and May talk about this weekend’s Big Ten football games for Michigan State and Penn State.

Can Notre Dame football make a bowl game? Lou Holtz isn't so sure

“Well it’s going to be difficult,” Holtz said.

Lou Holtz: “Until they lost Marshall I would have said that’s a given, which bowl were they going to go to? There are probably eight games on their schedule counting the two they have already lost that are now in doubt about if Notre Dame can win. The whole question is going to come down is number one, will the quarterback play get more productive at Notre Dame?

“Number two – will they come up with an offensive game plan and be able to function? I think they have the talent, I have great belief in Marcus Freeman but the fact is they aren’t being productive at this present time.”

Lou Holtz was impressed with Appalachian State beating Texas A&M

Lou Holtz: “I never really thought in the long run that Appalachian State could beat Texas A&M down in College Station. But they did. Not only did they beat them but they controlled the ball almost 45 minutes in the football game.”

Lou Holtz talks Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern

Lou Holtz: “I think also that Nebraska got beat by Georgia Southern. That was a shocker. But it really shocked Trev Albert because he fired Scott Frost almost immediately after the football game.”

Mark May on Penn State at Auburn

Mark May: “I like what Penn State is able to do and I like the quarterback Sean Clifford, he is back again this year for Penn State. And Penn State’s defense has done pretty good this year.

“When you look at Auburn, Auburn on their offense, T.J. Finley has struggled a little bit this year. He hasn’t thrown that many touchdown passes, has thrown a couple of interceptions. They find a way to get it done. Brian Harsin is kind of on the hot seat. They lost their athletic director. The next one that comes in may not Brian Harsin so he has got to continue to win games.

“Last year this was a very good game in Happy Valley, Penn State won it 28-20…I think I’m going to lean towards Sean Clifford in this game and the Penn State Nittany Lions.”

May’s pick: Penn State 24 Auburn 17

Mark May on Michigan State at Washington

Mark May: “I’d look for Mel Tucker to run this football and run it hard against them. The defense of Michigan State last week against Akron, five sacks, they forced six fumbles, recovered four of those fumbles. They’re flying around on defense That’s going to be a challenge for the Washington football offense.

“But Michael Pennix Jr. is the quarterback for Washington. Remember him at Indiana last year and the year before? He would play extremely well and then he’d get injured. He’s back now, he’s playing extremely well, throwing the ball around, running the ball. He’s got six touchdowns and one interception in his two games this season.”

May’s pick: Michigan State 27 Washington 21

Lou Holtz and Mark May on Oklahoma at Nebraska

Mark May: “Nebraks’a defense is horrible but their offense is doing pretty good, their offense under new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, they’re averaging 36 points a game

“But the defense gave up 45 points at home to Georgia Southern.”

May’s pick: Oklahoma 44 Nebraska 28

Lou Holtz on Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Jospeh: “He’s just a good, solid person that really cares about the kids.”

Holtz’s pick: 34 Oklahoma Nebraska 27

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire