Around the Big Ten: What Heisman candidate did Lou Holtz say is “really a big-time player?”

It is almost awards season in college football, with legendary college coach Lou Holtz now narrowing down his pool of candidates for the Heisman Award to three players.

One big player on a current Big Ten team made Holtz’s final three for the Heisman. It is two players, technically, if you consider that one of the other finalists from Holtz hails from a future Big Ten team.

Holtz coached Notre Dame to the national championship in 1988 and then built-up South Carolina into a solid SEC program. During this week’s episode of the Crowd’s Line, Holtz gave his three contenders for the Heisman Award.

Spoiler alert, they’re all quarterbacks.

“I think the three that would come to mind obviously is Bryce Young from Alabama, he’s had another fantastic year,” Holtz said on the show. “I think you’d have to look at Stroud from Ohio State, 35 touchdown passes thrown. “The other individual that I’ve said for the last six or seven weeks that definitely deserved to be in is Caleb Williams (USC). He has been fantastic, his ability to avoid the rush, his accuracy in throwing the football,..He really is a big-time player.”

Holtz appears on the Crowd’s Line weekly, joining co-host Mark May. The duo of Holtz and May were a popular pairing on ESPN for several years where they frequently debated (and sparred) with each in talking college football.

Related

New Jersey's Jacari Carter hits transfer portal, registering Big Ten interest

List

Spencer Rattler among seven players named to the Maxwell Award's Weekly Honor Roll

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire