Around the Big Ten: Greg McElroy thinks Notre Dame won’t join a conference yet, but will at some point

“He is very much entrenched in the television world, right? That’s his background and he understands it like the back of his hand. He understands the inner workings. He understands where things are going. He understands the importance of streaming- all these other aspects of it. So I don’t feel at this point. Notre Dame’s really in a big hurry to move. Why would they do it? There’s no point they’re leaving what is a really, really good situation for another really, really good situation,” McElroy said on ‘Always College Football.’

“You go in the Big Ten, you sign your AAU, for sure you collectively pool all your money and opportunities together. That’s great. But you lose the independence and the fluidity with which you’ve operated with for historically as long as I can remember, so I don’t get the sense that they are positioning themselves right now to align with the (Big Ten).

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if two or three years from now that becomes a realistic possibility. So we will always keep tabs on Notre Dame and the possibility of them aligning with a conference. But at this point, I have a difficult time thinking that an AD stepping down a new a AD coming in getting your AAU is any indicator of what might happen in the future. So ultimately, 10 years from now, do I think Notre Dame will be in a conference? Yes, I do. But not today, not in 2023 and not at any point that I can tell here in the immediate future.”