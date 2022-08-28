Around the Big Ten: who did ESPN College GameDay pick to win the Big Ten this year?

Ahead of Saturday’s Week 0, ESPN’s iconic College GameDay put in their picks for the Power Five conferences. The Big Ten held true to form, with three of the four hosts going with the favorite to once again reclaim the conference title.

Last season saw the Big Ten turned upside down a bit. In the final game of the regular season, it was Michigan who booked a spot in Indianapolis for the conference championship game by beating Ohio State. The Buckeyes were the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten last year but Michigan flipped the script, beating their heated rival and then winning the next week to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Wisconsin got some love from ESPN’s crew as well. Penn State, surprisingly, didn’t.

Lee Corso: Ohio State

“Iowa versus Ohio State and Ohio State’s offense wins it.”

Kirk Herbstreit

“I have Ohio State playing Nebraska in Indy and I’ve got Ohio State and C.J. Stroud and company winning the Big Ten championship.”

(*Note: Nebraska lost to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon)

Desmond Howard: Michigan

“I guess I’m going to go Wisconsin versus Michigan and I have Michigan winning the Big Ten championship. The big key is they have to get the offensive play calling together.”

David Pollack: Ohio State

“I got Ohio State against Wisconsin and I’m going Ohio State. So we all have something different.”

Notable other picks

Lee Corso picked Texas to win the Big 12. Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard both went with Baylor…Corso,Herbstreit and David Pollack picked Alabama to beat Georgia for the SEC title…Howard went with Texas A&M to win the SEC.

