Around the Big 12: Texas Tech hires Baylor assistant, crucial slate of games this week

Stay up to date with the latest happenings surrounding Big 12 athletics.

Texas Tech hires Baylor assistant head coach Joey McGuire

After the dismissal of Matt Wells, Baylor associate coach Joey McGuire appeared to be a long shot to take over at Texas Tech. He does not have any experience as a college football head coach or coordinator. However, many feel it was a home run hire for the program.

The former Cedar Hill High School head coach led his team to three UIL state championships before joining Baylor, where he has spent the past five seasons. He has coached tight ends, defensive ends and inside linebackers for the Bears.

Sonny Cumbie will continue to serve as the interim head coach for Texas Tech through the three remaining regular season games and any bowl appearance.

Big matchups this week

Oklahoma at Baylor will certainly be the game to watch in the Big 12 this weekend. However, West Virginia at Kansas State should be a close one, while TCU has the chance to play spoiler again and upset Oklahoma State. Iowa State should be able to handle Texas Tech, but there’s no telling which Texas team will show up against Kansas.

Here is the full slate of games for Week 11.

West Virginia at Kansas State

Oklahoma at Baylor

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Kansas at Texas

TCU at Oklahoma State

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes, and opinions.