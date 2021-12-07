Around the Big 12: Oklahoma State DC heads to Ohio State, the battle for Quinn Ewers

Stay up to date with the latest happenings surrounding Big 12 athletics.

Ohio State hires Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, a finalist for the Broyles Award this season for the nation’s top assistant, was hired by Ohio State on Tuesday. Knowles will officially start his new role on Jan. 2.

He led one of the best defenses in college football this season at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys defense ranked third-best nationally in total yards allowed per game.

Ohio State has a new defensive coordinator: pic.twitter.com/Fdy63he6xH — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 7, 2021

It appears to be a two-horse race for Quinn Ewers

Texas and Texas Tech are emerging as the two favorites to land transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers. Name, Image and Likeness deals are expected to play a major role in his decision, along with the ability to secure a starting spot right away.

He’s a clear upgrade at quarterback for both programs, therefore whichever coaching staff he trusts more will likely determine where he ends up.

The latest on Quinn Ewers as the prized transfer explores his options, via @chris_hummer. Are we down to a two-team battle?https://t.co/UNujrKcRfy pic.twitter.com/FOvSSZNmuS — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 7, 2021

Texas is reaping the rewards of sudden coaching changes

Lincoln Riley choosing to leave Oklahoma for USC has already paid off for the Longhorns, as they were able to secure a verbal commitment from former Sooner pledge Kobie McKinzie. Now, Texas has the chance to take advantage of Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon.

Five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks announced his decommitment from Oregon on Monday, and offensive lineman Cameron Williams is likely to follow suit in the coming days.

Banks and Williams were both Texas targets prior to their commitments to Oregon, and Steve Sarkisian’s staff has remained in contact throughout the last few months. A few 247Sports crystal ball predictions have already been entered in favor of Texas for Banks.