Aron Baynes: It's 'unfulfilling' looking back at what C's could have done

The Boston Celtics wrapped up a disappointing campaign with a 4-1 series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The team was considered to be a potential NBA title contender, but they never jelled as a unit.

Adam Kaufman of WBZ News Radio recently asked center Aron Baynes about the reports of internal friction in the Celtics' locker room this past season. In response, His response:

It's one of those things where everyone's entitled to their opinions. For me personally, I was focused on what we needed to do as a group every single night, and that's what I tried to live in, tried to maintain that and get everyone to do it constantly.

Baynes definitely did serve as somewhat of a unifying force for the Celtics, and when he was on the floor, the team was significantly better, especially on the defensive side of the ball. While he was able to achieve some of his goals, the team as a whole faltered as they never really developed strong chemistry en route to an early playoff exit.

And that exit left a bitter taste in Baynes' mouth, per Kaufman.

It's just unfulfilling right now when we look back and think about what we could've done. It burns inside of me, you know, I wanted to bring more to the table, especially in Boston with the legacy we have here. It's gonna be a big summer for sure.

The "big summer" that Baynes is referencing will largely revolve around whether or not Kyrie Irving's will remain with the team. There are a lot of options for the Celtics, even some out-there scenarios where the team retains Irving while also getting Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis, so it will be interesting to see what ends up happening.

Either way, it seems that Baynes wants to be a part of the Boston legacy in a run for Banner 18. He has a player option on his contract, so he has an avenue available to rejoin to the team for the 2019-20 season.

