Aron Baynes bids farewell to Boston in Instagram post

As the Aron Baynes era in Boston comes to an end, the big man has a message for the city he's called home for the last two years.

Baynes, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns during the 2019 NBA Draft, posted a simple yet thoughtful message to his Instagram on Wednesday.

"Loved my time in Boston," he wrote. "Appreciate all the messages, support and kind words."

Baynes averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in his two seasons with the Celtics. With the 6-foot-10 Australian gone and veteran big man Al Horford reportedly planning to leave in free agency, the C's are left searching for rim protectors to fill the void.

As for what the Celtics got from the Suns in the deal for Baynes, they acquired Milwaukee's first-round pick in next year's draft.

