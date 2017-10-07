Aroldis Chapman uses social media to throw shade at manager Joe Girardi

A great number of New York Yankees fans aren’t thrilled with manager Joe Girardi after the team’s 9-8 loss in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians. And Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is apparently right there with them.

After the Yankees’ loss Friday night, Chapman’s Instagram account liked a comment that reads: “Let’s hope Joe’s contract is not renewed after this season. He’s a complete imbecile.”

Well then. What did Girardi do, you ask?

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman appears to disapprove of his manager’s decision. (AP) More

In the sixth inning, with the Yankees leading 8-3, didn’t challenge a questionable call at the plate. Yankees reliever Chad Green appeared to hit Lonnie Chisenhall with a pitch. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, however, thought it hit the knob of Chisenhall’s bat.

The slow-motion replay looked close enough that it at least warranted a manager’s challenge, but Girardi didn’t. He let Chisenhall take his base, which loaded the bases for Francisco Lindor. Sure enough, Lindor hit a grand slam. Two innings later, the Indians tied it up on a solo homer by Jay Bruce and five innings later, they won the game to take a 2-0 series lead.

Now, like we said — a number of Yankees fans were fuming about this. Players may have been too, but voicing that anger with your manager’s decision isn’t exactly commonplace. Double-tapping an Instagram post certainly lacks the kind of couth you’d like to see from your star closer if you’re the Yankees front office.

Nonetheless, at least Chapman pulled the trigger. Unlike Girardi. If the Yankees’ season goes down in flames in Sunday’s Game 3, the skipper is still going to be the one with more to answer for than the closer.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz