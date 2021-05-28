Aroldis Chapman dealing with illness Yankees don't believe to be COVID-related

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arolidis Chapman shakes hands with Kyle Higashioka road greys
Arolidis Chapman shakes hands with Kyle Higashioka road greys

With the Yankees up 5-3 going into the seventh and final inning of Thursday’s nightcap against the Toronto Blue Jays, it wasn’t closer Aroldis Chapman who warmed up and came into the game.

Instead, Chad Green played the role of closer, and while he shut the Jays down and helped the Yankees salvage one game of the three-game series, there where questions afterwards about Chapman’s availability.

“He’s been sick the last two days. He wasn’t available at all today,” manager Aaron Boone said afterwards. “He’s just been sick.”

Boone went on to say that as of now, the team does not believe this illness to be COVID-related, as Chapman has been tested a number of times.

“He’s taken a lot of tests in the last couple of days, and we don’t believe it is that, no,” Boone said. “We just believe he got a bug and think he’s hopefully coming around. I know the second half of the day was a lot better. He’s gone under a number of tests at least he last few days, and we think we’re okay there.”

Boone said he’s hopeful that Chapman would be able to return on Friday night, as the Yankees begin a three-game set on the road with the Detroit Tigers.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Athletics star Josh Donaldson has 'catalog' of pitchers cheating

    Josh Donaldson believes Joe West's confiscation of a pitcher's hat should be just the beginning.

  • Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

    Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

  • 'They're still here': Minor-league teams who faced extinction are back but not the same

    Major League Baseball contracted the minors since games were last played in 2019. Now, as they return, teams and players look quite different.

  • Breaking down Alek Manoah's preposterous Blue Jays debut

    If what Alek Manoah showed in his MLB debut is a reflection of what comes next, the Blue Jays have found themselves a game changer.

  • Shohei Ohtani won't pitch vs. Athletics due to classic Bay Area reason

    Shohei Ohtani will be batting second as the Angels' designated hitter after some transportation issues.

  • César Prieto: Cuban baseball player defects on Florida trip

    Cuban officials confirm César Prieto left their delegation during a pre-Olympic tournament.

  • The father of Red Sox legend David Ortiz was a Yankees fan and got him a bat signed by Don Mattingly as his first piece of baseball memorabilia

    David Ortiz, who was famous for killing the Yankees as a Boston Red Sox slugger, said that his father was a big Yankees fan.

  • Rockin’ Joc

    D.J. Short discusses the hot-hitting Joc Pederson and Jo Adell's power exploits in the minors in the latest Waiver Wired. (USA Today Sports)

  • NHL playoffs: Penguins look for answers after loss to Islanders; Golden Knights lose key challenge

    The Penguins have won only one playoff round since their back-to-back titles. Goalie interference call proves crucial as Wild force Game 7.

  • Soccer-Zidane restored success to Real but seemed unwilling to rebuild

    Zinedine Zidane brought some success and stability back to a Real Madrid side that was in freefall without him but the Frenchman ultimately proved unwilling to preside over the squad rebuild the club felt it needed. Zidane called time on his second spell in charge of the club on Thursday, leaving on his own terms as he did in 2018 after an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League crowns and when he abruptly retired as a player in 2006. Zidane certainly deserved more respect for how he took a side that had become dishevelled under short-lived successors Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari and transformed them into La Liga champions a year later.

  • Joe Ingles, TNT crew surprise Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson with Sixth Man of the Year award

    Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Rodriguez booked for UFC Fight Night on July 17

    Cousin of Khabib, Abubakar Nurmagomedov has his third UFC fight booked.

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • Jon Jones hired one of the sharpest advisors in boxing, longtime analyst says

    Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.

  • Egan Bernal extends lead on day of drama and intrigue at Giro d'Italia

    Bernal wins shortened stage to extend his lead Caruso moves up to second overall Yates tumbles down the standings Simon Yates’s team insisted on Monday night that it was "not over yet" and that their man was “still riding to win” the Giro d’Italia. But the 28-year-old BikeExchange rider suffered a crushing blow on Monday as he was dropped on a freezing cold and wet 16th stage, which was won in emphatic fashion by race leader Egan Bernal. Yates’ fellow Briton Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) had a better day, moving into a podium position after crossing the line fifth in Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Italian Dolomites. The designated “queen” stage of the race had to be shortened by organisers at the last minute as snow and sleet hit the mountain range. Instead of a 212-kilometre route over three major mountain passes, the stage followed a 153km route over only one major pass, the Giau. But that was more than enough for Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers} to prove once again he is the man to beat in this race. The Colombian attacked over the top of the Giau, caught the last remaining breakaway rider, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), and won the stage brilliantly to put time into all of his rivals. Bernal even had the time and presence of mind to slow down and take off his rain jacket before the finish, riding no-handed on wet slippery cobbles approaching the line - not an easy thing to do - so that he could display the pink jersey. "I wanted to put on a show," said the 2019 Tour de France champion. “This is the type of cycling I like, tough stages like these. It's a risk but I believed in myself and the team believed in me.” Bernal finished 27 seconds ahead of Romain Bardet (DSM), with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) third, the Italian moving up from third to second overall at 2min 24sec. Carthy, meanwhile, jumped from fifth to third, 3min 40sec back. Yates, who had been second overall going into the stage, dropped to fifth overall at 4mins20sec after shedding 2min37secs to Bernal on the stage. “His Giro is not over but against such a strong Bernal like today it’s going to be very hard,” conceded BikeExchange general manager Brent Copeland, who said Yates just had a “bad day” rather than a problem with fuelling or the cold. “We’re riding to win but Bernal is riding well too. It’s not over and we’ll try to do something and make it a spectacular Giro.” The riders have a final rest day on Tuesday. The Giro finishes in Milan on Sunday.

  • Tennis-Everyone must work on creating safe mental environment for players, says Swiatek's psychologist

    All tennis stakeholders should work on creating a safe environment for players whose mental health is at risk, the sports psychologist of French Open champion Iga Swiatek said on Thursday. Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday she would not take questions from the press at the French Open, saying the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players' mental health.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

    Virtually all of Canada’s top NBA players, excluding those who are injured, have accepted invitations to attend training camp next month in advance of that country’s last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada will play host to a six-team qualifier in Victoria, British Columbia, that starts June 29. In all, 21 players accepted camp invites from Canada — including 14 of the 16 leading Canadian-born scorers in the NBA this season.

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.