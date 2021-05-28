Aroldis Chapman dealing with illness Yankees don't believe to be COVID-related

Arolidis Chapman shakes hands with Kyle Higashioka road greys

With the Yankees up 5-3 going into the seventh and final inning of Thursday’s nightcap against the Toronto Blue Jays, it wasn’t closer Aroldis Chapman who warmed up and came into the game.

Instead, Chad Green played the role of closer, and while he shut the Jays down and helped the Yankees salvage one game of the three-game series, there where questions afterwards about Chapman’s availability.

“He’s been sick the last two days. He wasn’t available at all today,” manager Aaron Boone said afterwards. “He’s just been sick.”

Boone went on to say that as of now, the team does not believe this illness to be COVID-related, as Chapman has been tested a number of times.

“He’s taken a lot of tests in the last couple of days, and we don’t believe it is that, no,” Boone said. “We just believe he got a bug and think he’s hopefully coming around. I know the second half of the day was a lot better. He’s gone under a number of tests at least he last few days, and we think we’re okay there.”

Boone said he’s hopeful that Chapman would be able to return on Friday night, as the Yankees begin a three-game set on the road with the Detroit Tigers.