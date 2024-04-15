Arnot goal was 'turning point' for Glasgow City - Potter

Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing.”
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
Kayla Harrison made the 135-pound weight limit required for her bantamweight bout at UFC 300 versus Holly Holm. It's the lowest weight at which she has ever fought.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
With just a couple days left until MLB Opening Day in full, Fred Zinkie highlights nine players who could tell the story of 2024 fantasy baseball.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee introduced a legislative proposal this month that would expand the abilities of a football support staff, permitting all staff members to provide players instruction.
Mark Pope wasn't Kentucky's first choice. But for the fans packing the stands at Rupp Arena Sunday, he was the right choice.
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.