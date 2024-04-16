Arnot eyes another victory in 'big week' for Rangers

Lizzie Arnot wants Rangers to keep the goals flowing when they visit Hearts on Wednesday night in the wake of a 4-1 thrashing of defending SWPL champions Glasgow City.

The winger's impressive strike put Rangers back in front at 2-1 and they went on to a secure a convincing win to stay a point clear of Celtic at the top.

“I am really happy we got the win coming into a big week where we have three games," Arnot told RangersTV.

“It was important that we started off strong, so credit to the team as we did well and we deserved the win.

“As a team we want to get the ball down and play and to score four goals is really important for us. We need to take that into the next games coming.

“We have been working hard in training and our fitness is showing and in the final minutes we are still going for goals.

“Players come on who are fresh and they are contributing to the win as well.

“Jo [Potter] told us to take one game at a time and look after ourselves.

“Hearts are going well and they have threats, but we will recover and go with the same fight and determination on Wednesday.”