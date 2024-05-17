Arnold wins sixth Para Athletics World javelin title

Hollie Arnold's first world title came in 2013 in Lyon, France [Getty Images]

Britain’s Hollie Arnold won her sixth consecutive Para Athletics World Championships javelin title on the opening day of action in Kobe, Japan.

The 29-year-old, who took gold at last year’s Worlds in Paris, led the F46 final from her 39.44m effort in the opening round and went on to extend that in the fourth round with a throw of 40.89.

Serbia’s Saska Sokolov took silver with 38.55 while Noelle Roorda of the Netherlands was third with a best of 38.41.

“After a tough year last year, I’m so pleased to come back with two consecutive world titles,” said the Welsh athlete, who won Paralympic gold in Rio in 2016 but was third in Tokyo in 2021.

“I have been worried sick for the last two days but as soon as I walked out on to the track, I was like ‘game time, gladiator on'."

Arnold, who was born missing part of her right arm and has been part of the GB set-up since 2008, is hoping to compete in her fifth Paralympics later this summer.

“I have been telling my coach Scott that if I go out there and get that first throw down, whatever it may be, I can build on that and that gave me a real boost for the rest of the series.

"The emotion came out when I threw over 40m and although anything can happen, as soon as those last athletes went to throw and I realised I had won, I just had to hold it together for my last throw. I was getting really emotional because I knew I had won a sixth title.”

Elsewhere, Kevin Santos was eighth in the T47 100m final, while Thomas Young was second-fastest in qualifying for Saturday’s T38 100m final and Zac Shaw third fastest into the T12 100m final.