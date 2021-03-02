Arnold Palmer Invitational: Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

For the second consecutive week the PGA Tour is in Florida as it makes its annual stop at Arnie’s place.

Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, plays host this week to the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Seven of the top 15 players in the Golfweek/Sagarin men’s ranking are in the field, making for plenty of worthy fantasy golf picks.

Marquee groups include: Max Homa, Patrick Reed and Billy Horschel (12:45 p.m., No. 1); Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day (12:57 p.m., No. 1); Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari (8:06 a.m., No. 10); Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth (8:17 a.m., No. 10).

From tee times to TV info here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. All times Eastern.

Round 1

1st tee

Time Players 7 a.m. Sam Burns, Robby Shelton, Bo Hoag 7:11 a.m. Matt Every, Luke List, Bernd Wiesberger 7:22 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Sepp Straka, Tyler McCumber 7:33 a.m. Robert Streb, Hudson Swafford, Andrew Putnam 7:44 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Jason Dufner, Steve Stricker 7:55 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Brendan Steele, Danny Willett 8:06 a.m. Cameron Champ, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama 8:17 a.m. Nick Taylor, Lanto Griffin, Patton Kizzire 8:28 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge 8:39 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren 8:50 a.m. Matt Wallace, Kramer Hickok, Matthias Schmid 11:40 a.m. Lucas Glover, Patrick Rodgers, Doc Redman 11:51 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris 12:02 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Matt Jones, Lee Westwood 12:13 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Paul Casey, Keith Mitchell 12:24 p.m. Kevin Na, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter 12:35 p.m. Branden Grace, Harris English, Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:46 p.m. Max Homa, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 12:57 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day 1:08 p.m. Camilo Villegas, Erik van Rooyen, Robert MacIntyre 1:19 p.m. Kristoffer Ventura, Jazz Janewattananond, Kamaiu Johnson

10th tee

Time Players 7 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, Victor Perez 7:11 a.m. Brian Stuard, Emiliano Grillo, Tim Herron 7:22 a.m. Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Maverick McNealy 7:33 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman, Austin Cook 7:44 a.m. Brian Gay, Marc Leishman, Charles Howell III 7:55 a.m. Martin Laird, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise 8:06 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari 8:17 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth 8:28 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis 8:39 a.m. Peter Malnati, John Huh, Cameron Percy 11:40 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11:51 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Byeong Hun An, Joel Dahmen 12:02 p.m. Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri, Doug Ghim 12:13 p.m. Richy Werenski, Sung Kang, Kevin Kisner 12:24 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston, Adam Long 12:35 p.m. Brendon Todd, Dylan Frittelli, Henrik Stenson 12:46 p.m. C.T. Pan, Corey Conners, Zach Johnson 12:57 p.m. Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley, Russell Knox 1:08 p.m. Padraig Harrington, Paul Goydos, Matthew NeSmith 1:19 p.m. Robert Gamez, Rod Perry, John Augenstein

TV, radio information

Thursday, March 4

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 2-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Friday, March 5

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 2-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 12:30-2:30 p.m.

NBC (Stream on CBS All Access): 2:30-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 12:30-2:30 p.m.

NBC (Stream on CBS All Access): 2:30-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

