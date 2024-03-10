Arnold Palmer Invitational: Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler lead the way

2019 Open champion Shane Lowry is chasing his first title since the 2022 BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational second round leaderboard -9 S Scheffler (US), S Lowry (Ire); -8 W Clark (US); -7 H Matsuyama (Jap), R Henley (US), W Zalatoris (US) Selected others: -5 R McIlroy (NI); +2 R Fowler (US); +4 J Speith (US) Leaderboard

Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler hold a share of the lead heading into the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Lowry has ended each of the three days at the top of the leaderboard with his round of 70 on Saturday keeping him on a positive path.

World number one Scheffler picked up six birdies to also card 70.

Russell Henley, Will Zalatoris and Hideki Matsuyama are in a tie for second.

Ireland's Lowry endured a difficult start with three bogeys in the front nine but found his groove on the back nine to record four birdies.

Lowry's best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational came in 2023 when he finished 67th.

American Scheffler lifted the trophy at Bay Hill in 2022.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is in a three-way tie for eighth on five under par after a third round score of 68, his best of the week.

McIlroy, who won the competition in 2018 and finished as a runner-up last year, was bogey-free after the turn as he shot six birdies to keep himself in contention.

As well as tying the course record for the back nine holes with 30, McIlroy also became the first player to reach the 10th green from the tee at Bay Hill.

"That tee shot on to the green at 10 was pretty good. I had no clue that I could get it on the green. I just knew I could get it somewhere close. It was nice to play a good back nine and keep myself in it," he said.