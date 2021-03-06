Arnold Palmer Invitational: Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
For the second consecutive week the PGA Tour is in Florida as it makes its annual stop at Arnie’s place.
Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, plays host this week to the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Seven of the top 15 players in the Golfweek/Sagarin men’s ranking are in the field, and a few are near the top of the leaderboard after the second round.
Corey Conners leads through 36 holes at 9 under after shooting a second-round 69. Martin Laird sits one shot back at 8 under after carding 5-under 67 on Friday. Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Lanto Griffin are T-3 at 7 under. Bryson DeChambeau is in solo sixth at 6 under.
Among those to miss the cut are Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari and Kamaiu Johnson.
From tee times to TV info here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. All times Eastern.
Round 3
1st tee
Time
Players
7:30 a.m.
Pat Perez
7:35 a.m.
Charles Howell III, Brandt Snedeker
7:45 a.m.
Talor Gooch, Henrik Norlander
7:55 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Erik van Rooyen
8:05 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Doc Redman
8:15 a.m.
John Huh, Cameron Tringale
8:25 a.m.
Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy
8:35 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama
8:45 a.m.
Russell Knox, Kristoffer Ventura
8:55 a.m.
Kevin Kisner, Branden Grace
9:05 a.m.
Mark Hubbard, Patrick Rodgers
9:15 a.m.
Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie
9:25 a.m.
Tyler Duncan, Danny Willett
9:45 a.m.
Harold Varner III, Jason Dufner
9:55 a.m.
Padraig Harrington, Bo Hoag
10:05 a.m.
Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson
10:15 a.m.
Keith Mitchell, Sebastian Munoz
10:25 a.m.
Danny Lee, Doug Ghim
10:35 a.m.
Matt Wallace, Will Gordon
10:45 a.m.
Brendan Steele, Alex Noren
10:55 a.m.
Maverick McNealy, Steve Stricker
11:05 a.m.
Luke List, Bernd Wiesberger
11:15 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, Victor Perez
11:25 a.m.
Ian Poulter, Harris English
11:35 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman
11:55 a.m.
Jason Day, Robert MacIntyre
12:05 p.m.
Byeong Hun An, Kevin Na
12:15 p.m.
Jason Kokrak, Chris Kirk
12:25 p.m.
Tommy Fleetwood, Will Zalatoris
12:35 p.m.
Max Homa, Jazz Janewattananond
12:45 p.m.
Richy Werenski, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:55 p.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Westwood
1:05 p.m.
Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth
1:15 p.m.
Paul Casey, Sungjae Im
1:25 p.m.
Lanto Griffin, Bryson DeChambeau
1:35 p.m.
Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy
1:45 p.m.
Corey Conners, Martin Laird
TV, radio information
Saturday, March 6
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 12:30-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (featured groups)
PGA Tour Live: 2:30-6 p.m. (featured holes)
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, March 7
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 12:30-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (featured groups)
PGA Tour Live: 2:30-6 p.m. (featured holes)
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
