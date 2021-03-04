Arnold Palmer Invitational: Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

Adam Woodard
·4 min read
For the second consecutive week the PGA Tour is in Florida as it makes its annual stop at Arnie’s place.

Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, plays host this week to the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Seven of the top 15 players in the Golfweek/Sagarin men’s ranking are in the field, and a few are near the top of the leaderboard after the first round.

Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners are tied for first at 6 under, with Bryson DeChambeau in third at 5 under. Jason Kokrak, Byeong Hun An and Sebastian Munoz are T-4 at 4 under.

From tee times to TV info here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. All times Eastern.

Round 2

1st tee

Time

Players

7 a.m.

Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:11 a.m.

Charl Schwartzel, Byeong Hun An, Joel Dahmen

7:22 a.m.

Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri, Doug Ghim

7:33 a.m.

Richy Werenski, Sung Kang, Kevin Kisner

7:44 a.m.

Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston, Adam Long

7:55 a.m.

Brendon Todd, Dylan Frittelli, Henrik Stenson

8:06 a.m.

C.T. Pan, Corey Conners, Zach Johnson

8:17 a.m.

Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley, Russell Knox

8:28 a.m.

Padraig Harrington, Paul Goydos, Matthew NeSmith

8:39 a.m.

Robert Gamez, Rod Perry, John Augenstein

11:40 a.m.

Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, Victor Perez

11:51 a.m.

Brian Stuard, Emiliano Grillo, Tim Herron

12:02 p.m.

Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Maverick McNealy

12:13 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman, Austin Cook

12:24 p.m.

Brian Gay, Marc Leishman, Charles Howell III

12:35 p.m.

Martin Laird, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise

12:46 p.m.

Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari

12:57 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth

1:08 p.m.

Pat Perez, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

1:19 p.m.

Peter Malnati, John Huh, Cameron Percy

10th tee

Time

Players

7 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Patrick Rodgers, Doc Redman

7:11 a.m.

Rory Sabbatini, Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

7:22 a.m.

Charley Hoffman, Matt Jones, Lee Westwood

7:33 a.m.

Graeme McDowell, Paul Casey, Keith Mitchell

7:44 a.m.

Kevin Na, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter

7:55 a.m.

Branden Grace, Harris English, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:06 a.m.

Max Homa, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel

8:17 a.m.

Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

8:28 a.m.

Camilo Villegas, Erik van Rooyen, Robert MacIntyre

8:39 a.m.

Kristoffer Ventura, Jazz Janewattananond, Kamaiu Johnson

11:40 a.m.

Sam Burns, Robby Shelton, Bo Hoag

11:51 a.m.

Matt Every, Luke List, Bernd Wiesberger

12:02 p.m.

Henrik Norlander, Sepp Straka, Tyler McCumber

12:13 p.m.

Robert Streb, Hudson Swafford, Andrew Putnam

12:24 p.m.

Jason Kokrak, Jason Dufner, Steve Stricker

12:35 p.m.

Tyler Duncan, Brendan Steele, Danny Willett

12:46 p.m.

Cameron Champ, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama

12:57 p.m.

Nick Taylor, Lanto Griffin, Patton Kizzire

1:08 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge

1:19 p.m.

Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren

1:30 p.m.

Matt Wallace, Kramer Hickok, Matthias Schmid

TV, radio information

Friday, March 5

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 2-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 6:45-8:20 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 12:30-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (featured groups)
PGA Tour Live: 2:30-6 p.m. (featured holes)
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 12:30-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (featured groups)
PGA Tour Live: 2:30-6 p.m. (featured holes)
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

