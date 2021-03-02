Arnold Palmer Invitational field by the rankings

The PGA Tour continues on its Florida Swing this week with its annual stop at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida, to honor one of the legends of the game. Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton returns as the highest-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking as he checks in at No. 6. Viktor Hovland, at No. 4, is the highest-ranked player by Golfweek.

The entire Arnold Palmer Invitational field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 106.8 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 116.8 in the OWGR.

Players GW/Sagarin OWGR Viktor Hovland 4 13 Rory McIlroy 9 8 Bryson DeChambeau 11 11 Will Zalatoris 12 47 Tyrrell Hatton 13 6 Patrick Reed 14 9 Zach Johnson 15 116 John Huh 16 313 Louis Oosthuizen 17 22 Harris English 19 19 Cameron Tringale 21 92 Paul Casey 24 18 Sungjae Im 25 17 Sam Burns 26 78 Billy Horschel 29 32 Hideki Matsuyama 34 23 Francesco Molinari 35 91 Cameron Davis 36 131 Matthew Fitzpatrick 37 16 Matt Jones 38 79 Kevin Na 39 25 Corey Conners 40 60 Patton Kizzire 42 202 Kevin Kisner 46 34 Chris Kirk 47 111 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 48 37 Si Woo Kim 49 52 Jason Kokrak 51 31 Tommy Fleetwood 53 21 Brendon Todd 54 48 Lanto Griffin 56 50 Emiliano Grillo 57 150 Sepp Straka 58 147 Adam Hadwin 59 90 Max Homa 60 38 Ian Poulter 62 61 Jordan Spieth 63 62 Talor Gooch 64 86 Rory Sabbatini 66 109 Bernd Wiesberger 67 42 Alex Noren 68 95 Brendan Steele 70 89 Richy Werenski 71 141 Robert MacIntyre 72 43 Adam Long 73 64 Steve Stricker 74 253 Jason Day 75 46 Charley Hoffman 76 143 Doug Ghim 79 263 Wyndham Clark 84 125 Henrik Norlander 87 100 Kyle Stanley 88 211 Sebastián Muñoz 91 59 Joel Dahmen 92 72 Matt Wallace 93 57 Rickie Fowler 97 65 Keegan Bradley 98 152 Shane Lowry 100 40 Doc Redman 101 126 Justin Rose 102 36 Austin Cook 104 198 Mark Hubbard 106 157 Dylan Frittelli 107 68 Harold Varner III 108 139 J.T. Poston 110 67 Charles Howell III 113 142 Chez Reavie 114 69 Erik van Rooyen 116 63 Peter Malnati 117 151 Matthew NeSmith 119 144 Cameron Percy 120 281 Marc Leishman 121 35 Tyler Duncan 126 160 Lee Westwood 127 39 Maverick McNealy 128 128 Anirban Lahiri 129 450 C.T. Pan 130 168 Tom Hoge 131 113 Nick Taylor 134 123 Lucas Glover 135 138 Charl Schwartzel 139 205 Denny McCarthy 140 227 Luke List 141 162 Bo Hoag 144 243 Brian Stuard 145 197 Jason Dufner 146 359 Andrew Putnam 147 163 Cameron Champ 153 77 Patrick Rodgers 154 208 Will Gordon 155 209 Byeong Hun An 159 80 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 160 148 Kristoffer Ventura 171 225 Aaron Wise 175 136 Danny Lee 177 170 Martin Laird 178 93 Branden Grace 183 83 Russell Knox 191 213 Camilo Villegas 192 397 Danny Willett 206 72 Padraig Harrington 210 246 Jim Herman 215 115 Victor Perez 226 33 Robby Shelton 231 176 Brandt Snedeker 240 132 Keith Mitchell 243 210 Kramer Hickok 251 309 Brian Gay 261 199 Robert Streb 277 117 Jazz Janewattananond 306 114 Sung Kang 322 122 Hudson Swafford 333 188 Henrik Stenson 337 88 Graeme McDowell 339 103 Tyler McCumber 354 296 Matt Every 542 583 John Augenstein N/R 1154 Robert Gamez N/R 1820 Paul Goydos N/R 1820 Tim Herron N/R 1820 Kamaiu Johnson N/R 1820 Rod Perry N/R 1820 Matthias Schmid N/R 1820

Related