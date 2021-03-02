Arnold Palmer Invitational field by the rankings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The PGA Tour continues on its Florida Swing this week with its annual stop at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida, to honor one of the legends of the game. Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton returns as the highest-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking as he checks in at No. 6. Viktor Hovland, at No. 4, is the highest-ranked player by Golfweek.
The entire Arnold Palmer Invitational field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.
So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 106.8 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 116.8 in the OWGR.
Players
GW/Sagarin
OWGR
Viktor Hovland
4
13
9
8
Bryson DeChambeau
11
11
Will Zalatoris
12
47
Tyrrell Hatton
13
6
Patrick Reed
14
9
Zach Johnson
15
116
John Huh
16
313
Louis Oosthuizen
17
22
Harris English
19
19
Cameron Tringale
21
92
Paul Casey
24
18
Sungjae Im
25
17
Sam Burns
26
78
Billy Horschel
29
32
Hideki Matsuyama
34
23
Francesco Molinari
35
91
Cameron Davis
36
131
Matthew Fitzpatrick
37
16
Matt Jones
38
79
Kevin Na
39
25
Corey Conners
40
60
Patton Kizzire
42
202
Kevin Kisner
46
34
Chris Kirk
47
111
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
48
37
Si Woo Kim
49
52
Jason Kokrak
51
31
Tommy Fleetwood
53
21
Brendon Todd
54
48
Lanto Griffin
56
50
Emiliano Grillo
57
150
Sepp Straka
58
147
Adam Hadwin
59
90
Max Homa
60
38
Ian Poulter
62
61
Jordan Spieth
63
62
Talor Gooch
64
86
Rory Sabbatini
66
109
Bernd Wiesberger
67
42
Alex Noren
68
95
Brendan Steele
70
89
Richy Werenski
71
141
Robert MacIntyre
72
43
Adam Long
73
64
Steve Stricker
74
253
Jason Day
75
46
Charley Hoffman
76
143
Doug Ghim
79
263
Wyndham Clark
84
125
Henrik Norlander
87
100
Kyle Stanley
88
211
Sebastián Muñoz
91
59
Joel Dahmen
92
72
Matt Wallace
93
57
Rickie Fowler
97
65
Keegan Bradley
98
152
Shane Lowry
100
40
Doc Redman
101
126
Justin Rose
102
36
Austin Cook
104
198
Mark Hubbard
106
157
Dylan Frittelli
107
68
Harold Varner III
108
139
J.T. Poston
110
67
Charles Howell III
113
142
Chez Reavie
114
69
Erik van Rooyen
116
63
Peter Malnati
117
151
Matthew NeSmith
119
144
Cameron Percy
120
281
Marc Leishman
121
35
Tyler Duncan
126
160
Lee Westwood
127
39
Maverick McNealy
128
128
Anirban Lahiri
129
450
C.T. Pan
130
168
Tom Hoge
131
113
Nick Taylor
134
123
Lucas Glover
135
138
Charl Schwartzel
139
205
Denny McCarthy
140
227
Luke List
141
162
Bo Hoag
144
243
Brian Stuard
145
197
Jason Dufner
146
359
Andrew Putnam
147
163
Cameron Champ
153
77
Patrick Rodgers
154
208
Will Gordon
155
209
Byeong Hun An
159
80
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
160
148
Kristoffer Ventura
171
225
Aaron Wise
175
136
Danny Lee
177
170
Martin Laird
178
93
Branden Grace
183
83
Russell Knox
191
213
Camilo Villegas
192
397
Danny Willett
206
72
Padraig Harrington
210
246
Jim Herman
215
115
Victor Perez
226
33
Robby Shelton
231
176
Brandt Snedeker
240
132
Keith Mitchell
243
210
Kramer Hickok
251
309
Brian Gay
261
199
Robert Streb
277
117
Jazz Janewattananond
306
114
Sung Kang
322
122
Hudson Swafford
333
188
Henrik Stenson
337
88
Graeme McDowell
339
103
Tyler McCumber
354
296
Matt Every
542
583
John Augenstein
N/R
1154
Robert Gamez
N/R
1820
Paul Goydos
N/R
1820
Tim Herron
N/R
1820
Kamaiu Johnson
N/R
1820
Rod Perry
N/R
1820
Matthias Schmid
N/R
1820
Related
Arnold Palmer Invitational Fantasy Golf Power Rankings
Is Concession ready to become a yearly PGA Tour stop? Rory McIlroy and others weigh in.
Forward Press: Collin Morikawa keeps winning; players honor Tiger Woods