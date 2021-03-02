Arnold Palmer Invitational field by the rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lance Ringler
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The PGA Tour continues on its Florida Swing this week with its annual stop at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida, to honor one of the legends of the game. Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton returns as the highest-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking as he checks in at No. 6. Viktor Hovland, at No. 4, is the highest-ranked player by Golfweek.

The entire Arnold Palmer Invitational field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 106.8 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 116.8 in the OWGR.

Players

GW/Sagarin

OWGR

Viktor Hovland

4

13

Rory McIlroy

9

8

Bryson DeChambeau

11

11

Will Zalatoris

12

47

Tyrrell Hatton

13

6

Patrick Reed

14

9

Zach Johnson

15

116

John Huh

16

313

Louis Oosthuizen

17

22

Harris English

19

19

Cameron Tringale

21

92

Paul Casey

24

18

Sungjae Im

25

17

Sam Burns

26

78

Billy Horschel

29

32

Hideki Matsuyama

34

23

Francesco Molinari

35

91

Cameron Davis

36

131

Matthew Fitzpatrick

37

16

Matt Jones

38

79

Kevin Na

39

25

Corey Conners

40

60

Patton Kizzire

42

202

Kevin Kisner

46

34

Chris Kirk

47

111

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

48

37

Si Woo Kim

49

52

Jason Kokrak

51

31

Tommy Fleetwood

53

21

Brendon Todd

54

48

Lanto Griffin

56

50

Emiliano Grillo

57

150

Sepp Straka

58

147

Adam Hadwin

59

90

Max Homa

60

38

Ian Poulter

62

61

Jordan Spieth

63

62

Talor Gooch

64

86

Rory Sabbatini

66

109

Bernd Wiesberger

67

42

Alex Noren

68

95

Brendan Steele

70

89

Richy Werenski

71

141

Robert MacIntyre

72

43

Adam Long

73

64

Steve Stricker

74

253

Jason Day

75

46

Charley Hoffman

76

143

Doug Ghim

79

263

Wyndham Clark

84

125

Henrik Norlander

87

100

Kyle Stanley

88

211

Sebastián Muñoz

91

59

Joel Dahmen

92

72

Matt Wallace

93

57

Rickie Fowler

97

65

Keegan Bradley

98

152

Shane Lowry

100

40

Doc Redman

101

126

Justin Rose

102

36

Austin Cook

104

198

Mark Hubbard

106

157

Dylan Frittelli

107

68

Harold Varner III

108

139

J.T. Poston

110

67

Charles Howell III

113

142

Chez Reavie

114

69

Erik van Rooyen

116

63

Peter Malnati

117

151

Matthew NeSmith

119

144

Cameron Percy

120

281

Marc Leishman

121

35

Tyler Duncan

126

160

Lee Westwood

127

39

Maverick McNealy

128

128

Anirban Lahiri

129

450

C.T. Pan

130

168

Tom Hoge

131

113

Nick Taylor

134

123

Lucas Glover

135

138

Charl Schwartzel

139

205

Denny McCarthy

140

227

Luke List

141

162

Bo Hoag

144

243

Brian Stuard

145

197

Jason Dufner

146

359

Andrew Putnam

147

163

Cameron Champ

153

77

Patrick Rodgers

154

208

Will Gordon

155

209

Byeong Hun An

159

80

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

160

148

Kristoffer Ventura

171

225

Aaron Wise

175

136

Danny Lee

177

170

Martin Laird

178

93

Branden Grace

183

83

Russell Knox

191

213

Camilo Villegas

192

397

Danny Willett

206

72

Padraig Harrington

210

246

Jim Herman

215

115

Victor Perez

226

33

Robby Shelton

231

176

Brandt Snedeker

240

132

Keith Mitchell

243

210

Kramer Hickok

251

309

Brian Gay

261

199

Robert Streb

277

117

Jazz Janewattananond

306

114

Sung Kang

322

122

Hudson Swafford

333

188

Henrik Stenson

337

88

Graeme McDowell

339

103

Tyler McCumber

354

296

Matt Every

542

583

John Augenstein

N/R

1154

Robert Gamez

N/R

1820

Paul Goydos

N/R

1820

Tim Herron

N/R

1820

Kamaiu Johnson

N/R

1820

Rod Perry

N/R

1820

Matthias Schmid

N/R

1820

Related

Arnold Palmer Invitational Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

Is Concession ready to become a yearly PGA Tour stop? Rory McIlroy and others weigh in.

Forward Press: Collin Morikawa keeps winning; players honor Tiger Woods

Recommended Stories