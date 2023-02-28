Arnold Palmer Invitational betting, odds: We're backing Rickie Fowler in the Top 20 market

The PGA stays in Florida for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Clocked at nearly 7,500 yards, the most interesting aspect of this course is the Par 3s. They average 200 yards, making them the longest of non-major courses on tour. Here are three players who make solid Top 20 options and could can also win outright.

Scottie Scheffler

Top 20 -200

Top 10 -120

Top 5 +170

To win +900

But he won this event last year. Yup! Why not fire on Scheffler to win back-to-back? He has the skills to do it. Looking at either the last 24 rounds or the last 36, Scheffler is top two in the field off the tee and top five in approach. Bermuda grass greens are not his best surface, but he was able to win last year because of his elite ball striking. It’s that strength in his game that led to a win in the Phoenix Open, gaining nearly 10 strokes with his irons. Not to mention that Scheffler is top five in scrambling, which could be beneficial with the thickness of the rough. Bay Hill is the second-most difficult scramble from the rough on tour. If Scheffler misses the fairway, I trust he can get up and down.

Rickie Fowler

Top 40 -145

Top 20 +250

Top 10 +400

Top 5 +900

To win +6600

I’ve been keeping my eye on Fowler, who looks primed for a comeback. After struggling mightily last season, Fowler is rounding back into form, with five Top 20 finishes since September. That includes three straight Top 20s, one of which was a T10 in Phoenix. Fowler has gained strokes on approach in seven straight events played since September, putting him third best in the field in the last 24 rounds and sixth best in the last 36. Combine his recent iron play with his extensive course history (sixth-most recorded rounds at Bay Hill) and we have a solid Top 20 option who's a possible longshot to win. Between any of the players I’ve talked about for the API, I’m most anxious to see what Fowler can produce.

Chris Kirk

Top 20 +265

Top 10 +375

Top 5 +800

To win +5500

Kirk is coming off his first tour win since 2015 after adding the Honda Classic to his resume. Certainly he can’t win back-to-back, can he? Why not? Kirk is playing some of his best golf as of late, gaining at least four strokes with his irons in three of his last four events. Ride the wave. In his last four appearances at Bay Hill, Kirk has four Top 20s. That includes a T8 in 2021 and a T5 last year, gaining strokes in every category back-to-back. Kirk appears comfortable with this course and is entering this week’s contest with some major momentum and confidence.