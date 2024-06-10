Arnold Palmer-designed Myrtle Beach golf course set for two-year renovation project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Arnold Palmer-designed King’s North golf course at Myrtle Beach National is undergoing a two-year renovation that will significantly change its layout, company officials said on Monday.

The first phase, expected to take four months and focus on the front nine, will close the course through Oct. 1. Highlights of the plan include:

Enlarging greens by 36%, adding 30,000 square feet of putting surface and new pin positions

Renovation of every bunker

Reconditioned layout to encourage player creativity

Elimination of three fairway bunkers on “The Gambler,” the course’s sixth hole

“We are looking to honor some of the things Mr. Palmer was trying to achieve here,” said course designer Brandon Johnson. “He always wanted his courses to be fun to play and pleasing to the eye, and that’s what this course is.”

The second phase of the renovation is slated for next summer to include an overhaul of the back nine along with the Myrtle Beach National clubhouse.

“King’s North has long been one of Myrtle Beach’s most popular and recognizable courses, and we are looking forward to working with Brandon Johnson to ensure that continues to be the case,” said Steve Mays, president of Founders Group Interntional that oversees the course.

King’s North was last updated in 1996.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

