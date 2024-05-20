Arne Slot signs three-year deal as Liverpool manager and identifies four key players to build vision

Goodbye De Kuip, hello Anfield: Arne Slot has signed a three-year contract to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool - IMAGO/Box to Box Pictures/Yannick Verhoeven/Avalon

Arne Slot has signed a three-year Anfield contract after convincing the club hierarchy he is the man to propel Liverpool 2.0 to its full potential.

The 45-year-old Feyenoord coach secured the coveted position of replacing Jürgen Klopp following a critical spring meeting with Liverpool executives held in the Dutch city of Zwolle.

It was there, following months of due diligence, where a delegation including new Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was persuaded they had found the right man to build on Klopp’s legacy.

Slot not only vowed to build on Klopp’s foundations, he identified young players such as striker Darwin Núñez as critical to moving the team forward. While the Uruguayan has been widely criticised for his rawness in front of goal, Slot noted his extraordinary attributes and name-checked him as one of the many players he is excited to work with.

Slot sees the positives in Nunez's game rather than his erratic finishing - AP Photo/Jon Super

Liverpool are also planning for the future with skipper Virgil van Dijk, star striker Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold fundamental to Slot’s debut campaign. Contract talks with the trio are a priority as the club is determined to retain a healthy balance between experience and youth, believing the squad Klopp has left behind will not need extensive surgery.

It remains to be seen if mega bids from the Saudi Arabian Pro League alter the situation in the coming months – Liverpool understand how fluid circumstances are in the transfer market – but they have vowed to go into the new season even stronger to build on their third-place finish.

Confirmation of Slot’s impending arrival was delayed so as not to overshadow Klopp’s grand farewell on Sunday. Klopp did not get the memo when he urged the Kop to chant Slot’s name in his goodbye speech.

'ARNE SLOT!' 🗣️



Jurgen Klopp preparing Liverpool fans for the new manager... pic.twitter.com/uRqmhcbIb9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2024

Now Liverpool and Feyenoord have jointly issued a formal announcement.

Slot has brought his first pre-season training sessions forward by a week – the squad will reconvene in the first week of July – so he can begin acclimatising to his new environment. Those representing their country at Euro 2024 and Copa America will return later, depending on how far they progress in the tournament.

A thorough recruitment process led to the former AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord coach becoming the preferred candidate.

Liverpool sources are adamant Slot rapidly became the No1choice of Hughes and Fenway Sports Group chief executive Michael Edwards. The process sped up after it was known former Liverpool midfielder and Kop favourite Xabi Alonso was out of the running, Hughes and Edwards already knew Alonso was not possible when they were appointed in March.

Liverpool looked to their data department and prepared forensic reports and character assessments on those coaches of most interest.

Slot and Sporting Lisbon’s Rubin Amorim emerged favourably on the metrics early on. However, it was Slot who shot to the top of the list when further reference material was collected.

Liverpool’s data model assessed Slot’s coaching skills based on players’ performances before they worked under him, during their spell under his management, and how many fared when they were no longer benefiting from his skills.

Slot’s capacity for improving footballers struck a chord, as did the overwhelmingly positive appraisals of his personality. By the time of the first formal meeting in Holland, Liverpool believed they were closing in on the ideal candidate. Slot’s impressive performance in what amounted to a job interview sealed the deal.

Liverpool know they cannot directly replace Klopp, but their intention was always to find someone who shared his philosophy and would maintain the same culture in and around the training ground. Slot has also proven himself a popular operator with the media, which – in the modern age – is significant given the importance of having a Liverpool coach who can communicate with honesty and passion to the supporters. That was one of Klopp’s biggest strengths, albeit his coaching and man-management was the greatest factor in his success.

Under Slot, Liverpool believe the post-Klopp transition will be more straightforward than it would have been had they required a different style of football, or appointed a more introverted character.

There is a belief the fanbase will embrace the personality of the new man once he is settled at Anfield.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.