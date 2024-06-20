Arne Slot reveals advice from Jurgen Klopp with joke over 12:30 kick-offs

Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot has admitted he received "a few good tips" from former boss Jurgen Klopp as he looks to begin a new venture in the Premier League.

Slot was officially unveiled as the Reds' new manager on Wednesday, taking over from German legend Klopp as he looks to guide the club to their 20th title victory.

Slot sat down with the club to deliver his first interview earlier this week, during which he revealed his conversations with his predecessor.

"I did the same in my former clubs when I started over there but I think if someone worked at a club for nine years [and had] been so successful, you want to know all about it from him and you also want to know things of the players – although I think it is also important to get my own opinion about that," Slot told club media.

"So, you can only use all this information he has because he did so well, not only in terms of results but I think also everybody saw in his farewell and also in the years before that how popular he was.

"He gave me more than a few good tips but what stood out for me was that he was so happy for me - and I think he said this in the media as well - he would be my biggest fan from now on because he supports Liverpool in the best possible way, and you don't see this very often.

"It says a lot about his character, the way he handled this situation as well."

Slot will lead Liverpool in their opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League season, when they travel to newly-promoted Ipswich Town. The game kicks off at 12:30 - a time slot Klopp famously criticised over the years.

"And they've told me it's going to be 12:30... from what I know, Jurgen complained a lot about this so probably they thought, with Jurgen being out let's put them at 12:30 again!" Slot laughed.

"No, it's different to a normal 12:30 because it's not after a game in Europe. Looking forward to it. A promoted team so it's going to be special for them as well.

"I think every team might prefer a home game to start with, but we're going to face Ipswich and we are looking forward to that."