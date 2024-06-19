Arne Slot plans to IMMEDIATELY beat Klopp as he sets Liverpool's target for next season

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has set a target for next season and he wants to immediately beat Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot spoke for the first time as Liverpool's new head coach on Wednesday. He discussed all sorts - after all, there's a lot to go over.

One of his most interesting lines, though, came as he talked about a target for next season. Slot saw what Liverpool achieved under Jurgen Klopp last time out and immediately wants to do better.

by Alex Caple

"[A] real good team, real good players, managed to be on top for a very long time, but I think in the end we would all love to see Liverpool a bit higher than third place and this is the challenge we are facing now – to build on from what we have," said Slot.

"I have all the confidence in this because of the players, that we can add a few things where we hopefully can get a bit more points than 82, which is necessary with the likes of Arsenal and City, to end up hopefully a bit higher than we did this season."

Slot wants to improve Liverpool

That's the right mentality and exactly what you want to hear from the new boss. Slot isn't interested in a grace period or asking for time - it's about immediately building on top of the foundations Klopp left for him.

And Liverpool should be able to do just that. The team was nearly perfect last season, thriving at times and outperforming some of the world's best.

It fell apart, of course, but the squad isn't a million miles away. A couple of defensive signings and a slightly better strike-rate in front of goal would push them up the table.

Now, a title in Slot's first season is pushing it a bit and expectations should be limited in that regard. Still, the aim must be to improve on what's there and it sounds as though the new boss wants to do exactly that.

