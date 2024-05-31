Arne Slot frustration as key Liverpool signing set to be BLOCKED

Arne Slot frustration as key Liverpool signing set to be BLOCKED

Arne Slot is set to be frustrated in his attempts to add to his new-look Liverpool backroom.

The Dutchman arrives at Anfield after leaving Feyenoord following three successful years in charge.

At De Kuip, the 45-year-old won the Eredivisie title as well as a KNVB Beker (Dutch cup), and leaves the Netherlands as a two-time Dutch coach of the year.

He worked with a highly-regarded coaching team behind the scenes with the Rotterdam side and he will be taking Ruben Peeters and Sipke Hulshoff with him to Merseyside.

Arne Slot frustration as key Liverpool signing set to be BLOCKEDby Peter Staunton

Joe Gomez

Saudi Arabia targets TWO MORE Liverpool names ahead of summer transfer windowby Peter Staunton

Mohamed Salah Liverpool

Mo Salah tops EUROPE in brilliant stat; Liverpool didn't take advantageby Alex Caple

Peeters’ appointment was confirmed earlier this week by his agents while Hulshoff quit his role as Ronald Koeman’s assistant at the Dutch national team in order to take his place on the Liverpool bench ahead of next season.

A compensation package has been agreed between the two clubs for Slot and his two staff, reckoned to be in the region of around €11 million.

It’s been reported that Slot wanted to add his former Feyenoord assistant coach Marino Pusic to his staff but was frustrated in his efforts as he wanted to remain in post at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Etienne Reijnen appointment blocked

The man who replaced Pusic when he departed Feyenoord for Shakhtar in October was Etienne Reijnen and Slot would love to have him at Liverpool too.

The former defender was a teammate of Slot’s during his playing days at PEC Zwolle and was added to the head coach’s staff at Feyenoord under the job title ‘analyst and technical advisor’.

However, the 37-year-old still lacks the necessary coaching qualifications and was forced to watch Feyenoord matches from the stands.

Reijnen does not have a work permit for the United Kingdom either and according to Dutch outlet AD he is unlikely to get one.

There is speculation that he could now remain at Feyenoord and work alongside Slot’s replacement as head coach, now widely expected to be the Sparta Prague boss Brian Priske.

Michael Edwards Arne Slot

Liverpool have LOST their transfer market edge, it's time to be a SMART club againby Peter Staunton

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool and Netherlands captain

Every Liverpool player set to feature at Euro 2024 - 4 confirmed, 8 waitingby Alex Caple

Alexis Mac Allister

Ranking EVERY Liverpool player for the 2023-24 season from last to firstby Henry Jackson