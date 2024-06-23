Arne Slot favourite 'agrees terms' with a new club - but it's not Liverpool

Yankuba Minteh, the 19-year-old winger who shone under Arne Slot at Feyenoord last season, has agreed personal terms with an unnamed club, according to his agent.

But despite previous links to Liverpool and Everton, Minteh's next destination remains a mystery.

Minteh, who spent the last season on loan from Newcastle United at Feyenoord, impressed with 11 goals and six assists in 37 appearances.

His performances under the newly appointed Liverpool head coach caught the attention of several top clubs, including Liverpool, who had been linked with a reunion between the manager and the player.

Newcastle open to offers for Minteh

Newcastle United are reportedly open to selling Minteh if a suitable offer is made, with the club seeking around £40 million.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, the player's agent, Bakary Bojang, confirmed the negotiations, stating, "It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer.

"From our side, if Newcastle wants to sell and the sporting project is good, we will definitely look at it. We are in communication with some clubs."

Interest in Minteh has been high, with clubs such as Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma and Everton all reportedly keen on securing his services, too. However, the agreement with an unnamed club suggests that Minteh's future is close to being resolved.

Bojang added, "I can't confirm clubs who are in communication with us. We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle."

An 'amazing' year

Newcastle's loan manager, Shola Ameobi, praised Minteh's development during his time under Slot at Feyenoord, especially "tactically and technically".

"Yankuba Minteh has done amazingly this year. It was a big jump coming from Denmark with Odense, but what he's done and the attitude he's got, he's achieved that," Ameobi said, in a nod toward Slot's abilities to develop players.

But despite the pair's positive relationship, it appears Liverpool are not planning on signing the Gambian international. Instead, they will look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

