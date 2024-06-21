Arne Slot comes to IMMEDIATE transfer decision after first look at Liverpool players

Arne Slot has reportedly come to an immediate transfer decision after arriving at Liverpool. The new boss likes what he sees.

The Liverpool Echo claims Arne Slot doesn't believe that Liverpool need a new centre-back. There's been a lot of speculation around signing a new defender.

That's because Joel Matip departs the club this summer with the end of his contract. It naturally leaves a gap in the squad - the Reds are down one of their most experience players.

In fact, Matip was a regular starter before his injury last season. There's a sense that Liverpool have actually lost one of their starting centre-backs with him leaving, but Slot doesn't appear to believe a replacement is necessary.

Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez are the natural options left in the squad. Slot is happy with them and after talks with Richard Hughes, a centre-back is not a priority signing this summer.

But that doesn't actually mean Liverpool won't sign one...

Liverpool still want Leny Yoro

Liverpool are trying to sign a centre-back in Lille phenomenon Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old thrived in Ligue 1 last season, cementing a place in the Team of the Year and building a reputation as the up-and-coming centre-back.

Naturally, that means Real Madrid are favourites to sign him and it is expected he'll go there.

Liverpool, though, hope to sign Yoro if a deal with Madrid isn't reached. It suggests they're willing to ignore 'priority' signings if a massive talent is available.

Yoro is certainly that and Liverpool will do what they can to sign him. He's the kind of talent you make room in the squad for, rather than waiting for space to arrive.

And while it feels unlikely, Liverpool will try and hopefully pull off one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

