'Arne has my number and he can call me' - Klopp reveals Slot chat

[Getty Images]

Outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has offered his support to Anfield successor Arne Slot.

Slot officially starts his role as head coach on Saturday after three years in charge at Feyenoord.

"It was a really good talk [with Slot]. Klopp said in a fan Q&A session held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

"I spoke to pretty much everybody on the new leadership team. He's a really good manager.

"Arne has my number and he can call me - [but] I don't think it's necessary,"

"There's a really good base for the next manager. We helped the new manager already by not winning everything. Can you imagine if we'd won the quadruple this year? Great."