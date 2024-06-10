Arnautovic on Euro 2024 hopes, tough Inter year and injury doubts

Marko Arnautovic opened up about facing his Inter teammates at Euro 2024, his ‘demanding’ year with the Nerazzurri and his response to doubts about his fitness.

The 35-year-old Austrian striker returned to the Milanese club on a two-year loan from Bologna last summer, giving him another chance at the club after his season on loan back in the 2009-10 campaign.

Arnautovic was mostly used as a rotation option by Simone Inzaghi, regularly coming off the bench for Inter in the closing stages of matches. He performed moderately well, scoring seven goals and providing three assists across 34 appearances.

Arnautovic opens up

Speaking to Heute, Arnautovic first discussed Austria’s hopes at the upcoming European Championship.

“We can surprise anyone, even France. But we have the greatest respect. This is a world class team. There is no one there who you’d say will be easy. They are one of the favourites for the European Championship.

“But we are not at the European Championship as sparring partners or to go on vacation. 75% of our team live in Germany. They know very well what it’s like to play there.”

He was asked if he’d placed any bets on the match against France, considering that he’s facing Inter teammates Benjamin Pavard and Marcus Thuram.

“Of course we talked about it in the dressing room. Especially with Marcus Thuram. But there are no bets, not even with Dumfries, as was claimed. Everyone wants to win for their country.

“We are ready. There are now three days left to calm down, to rest and to spend time with the family. June 17th is the day.”

Arnautovic commented on how he improved at Inter this season.

“Yes, you can say that. As a person. Football is about talent, and also about the body, but the most important thing is the mental aspect. The last year was very demanding for me mentally.

“I was injured twice. The Italians said: ‘Why are you bringing in Arnautovic? He’s always injured.’ But I wasn’t injured very often. I had an edema on my bone. That’s not an injury, that’s stress.”

Finally, Arnautovic touched on how he dealt with his hamstring issue and the role he played under Inzaghi.

“The muscular aspect was tough this year. I was used to playing from the start and playing all the games. Then I had a different job, coming in for 15, 20, 30 minutes. I had to get used to it. My body adjusted to it.

“When that happened, I got injured again. It’s difficult. I’m still happy. When I played from the start, I scored. We won almost everything. Inter make everyone better. I still have a year there and I still have a lot to do.”