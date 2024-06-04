Arnaud Kalimuendo in pole position to land move to Roma

Arnaud Kalimuendo in pole position to land move to Roma

Italian media claim Roma are closing in on Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo as Romelu Lukaku’s replacement.

With Big Rom concluding his loan in the Italian capital, Roma have launched their pursuit of a reliable replacement for next season.

Although some sources suggested Jonathan David is Roma’s priority for the attack, the competition for David as a transfer target has motivated the Giallorossi to look for a more accessible alternative.

According to Leggo, Arnaud Kalimuendo is the man for the job.

The newspaper reports that Roma director Florent Ghisolfi is already in contact with Kalimuendo’s entourage.

The French attacker is currently favored over Jonathan David to join the Giallorossi.

Ghisolfi and Kalimuendo have known each other since their days at Lens.

The player has been recently called up for France’s Olympics squad and instructed his agents to consider any offers that might be coming in from abroad.

The 21-year-old striker concluded the season with 15 goals and 1 assist in 41 games for Rennes.