Army's reliance on run game doesn't waver, produces big boost in football win at UTSA

There’s been a lot of talk about Army football’s new offense featuring the shotgun formation and more passing, but the Gun Option still has running the ball as the chief basis for success.

Aside from 18 pass attempts, the Black Knights featured a run game that gained 254 yards, chewed up more than 44 minutes of clock and broke the will of Texas San Antonio with six fourth-down conversions (plus one by penalty).

Army (2-1) scored on its first six possessions, which was just enough to hold off a late surge by the two-time defending Conference USA champion Roadrunners for a 37-29 victory before 27,138 in the Alamodome.

The win marked the first time Army has won as an underdog as much as eight points in head coach Jeff Monken’s 10 seasons. Army beat 7-point favorite Temple in the 2016 opener.

The Army coaching staff sent an early message, posting four fourth-down conversions in the first quarter alone.

Running back Hayden Reed said West Point cadets are mentally and physically tough, perhaps more so than the average college student, so it’s a matter of will.

“We’ve got a chip on our shoulders,’’ Reed said. “So we lined up, we dominated and we got it.’’

Reed had 107 yards on 20 carries and durable quarterback and Texas native Bryson Daily picked up 100 yards on 24 carries, including a 3-yard score with 6:45 to play for insurance room that was ultimately needed. Jakobi Buchanan bulled over from 10 yards out for his 26th career touchdown, tying him with Heisman winner Don Blanchard for No. 8 on Army’s all-time list.

The Black Knights even stunned the Roadrunners with back-to-back long pass plays in the third quarter: Markel Johnson connected with Isaiah Alston on a 55-yard halfback option, and then Daily found a wide-open Noah Short (in his first collegiate start) for a 25-yard score. Elapsed time: 48 seconds.

“I’ve definitely felt more comfortable week to week, just getting more games, more practices under my belt,’’ Daily said. “The guys kept trusting me after week one (a loss at Louisiana Monroe). … They were confident in me and that allowed me to be more comfortable and that showed today.’’

Deep in the heart of Texas, “Friday Night Lights” featured a rare Army appearance on ESPN. The spotlight matchup, however, was dimmed when UTSA seventh-year quarterback Frank Harris sat out with turf toe, his foot in a walking boot. So the Roadrunners had to turn to sophomore Eddie Lee Marburger – a name Monken couldn’t even recall in the press conference – for his first career start.

The Black Knights methodically beat down the Roadrunners from the opening whistle. Army’s first drive produced 75 yards, all on the ground, and a 1-yard scoring run by Reed – by the first possession exchange half the first quarter was gone.

Jimmy Ciarlo stripped Kevorian Barnes on UTSA’s second snap and Quindrelin Hammonds recovered. Time of drive: 26 seconds.

With only 41 yards to march, Army needed only nine plays, capped by Buchanan’s biggest gain of the evening, with a helpful shove from behind by Daily, for a 14-0 lead.

Monken wasn’t pleased with the end result of the next three drives, field goals of 23, 45 and 36 yards for a new career-high by Quinn Maretzki, and a 23-14 lead not even six minutes into the third quarter.

Marburger had his moments: He completed 17 of 27 throws for 239 yards, burning Army’s secondary on numerous quick outs, plus long touchdowns to 11 on a 46-yard Hail Mary pass to end the first half; a 44-yard screen to Joshua Cephus in the third quarter; and, 72 yards to Devin McCuin, who got behind the entire defense, giving UTSA a little life with 6:12 to play.

The Roadrunners got the ball back but Jackson Powell posted Army’s only sack with just over three minutes left. Daily was successful on two third-down conversion runs and Army ran out the clock.

“I'm proud of our team,’’ Monken said. “What a great effort. They played really, really hard, and just when we needed to make plays the defense came up with some stops and the offense got that first down that we needed at the very end. It took every bit of the game to win it.’’

Army’s tough stretch of games continues with a trip to Syracuse next Saturday, followed by visits from Boston College and Troy and a game at LSU on Oct. 21.

