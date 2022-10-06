Army vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Army vs Wake Forest How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Army (1-3), Wake Forest (4-1)

Army vs Wake Forest Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

The running game still works.

There might be a slew of problems on the other side of the ball, and it’s not as smooth or as efficient as it should be, but the Army offense is still the Army offense. It had problems on the ground in the loss to UTSA, but it bounced back with 826 rushing yards and eight touchdowns over the last two weeks.

As always, the Knights are great on third downs, they’re hitting on the deep shots when they choose to throw, and they’re second in the nation behind Air Force in rushing.

On the other side, the Wake Forest run defense is okay, but it hasn’t dealt with anything like this.

However …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Army running game still works, but this isn’t the Army team it’s supposed to be.

It’s having massive turnover problems – the style of play can’t handle a slew of mistakes – it’s not controlling the clock like it needs to, and it’s getting hammered by teams that can throw.

No, Wake Forest hasn’t seen a running game like Army’s, but Army hasn’t dealt with a high-powered passing attack like it’s about to see.

Coastal Carolina is brutally efficient through the air, and UTSA’s Frank Harris is a terrific passer, but Sam Hartman and the Wake Forest attack will stretch the field and keep it going.

Story continues

What’s Going To Happen

Please, college football gods, can there be a repeat of the 2021 70-56 Wake Forest win – at least in the offensive fun show that it was?

Army ran for 416 yards and five scores, Wake Forest threw for 458 yards and five touchdowns and ran for four more, and it was one of the season’s wildest games.

Wake Forest has more of a defense this time around. It’s not going to be a rock against the Army running game, but it’ll force a few turnovers to go along with a typically great day from Hartman – he won’t be pressured enough.

Army vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 48, Army 20

Line: Wake Forest -17, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Army vs Wake Forest Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

