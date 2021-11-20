Army vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Army vs UMass How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Army (6-3), UMass (1-9)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Army vs UMass Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

UMass has a whole slew of issues, and doing anything against anyone’s passing game is front and center.

Not an issue in this.

It’s a lost year with a new coach coming in for 2022 – there’s truly nothing to lose in this if the team wants to take a whole slew of chances.

Army doesn’t force takeaways, the defensive front doesn’t get into the backfield, and UMass has a way of keeping control of games just enough give the defense a little bit of a rest.

There’s a decent running game that should be able to come up with a few good drives, but …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why Army Will Win

Army should be able to do whatever it wants with the running game.

UMass hasn’t been all that bad against the run, but that’s partly because it went against a few FCS teams and UConn. Army’s No. 2 running game – Air Force leads the nation – hit 400 yards in two of the last three games and should be able to roll at will.

But Army can throw just a little bit, too. It’s not going to go airborne too often, but against the nation’s least efficient pass defense, there should be two big plays.

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 11

What’s Going To Happen

It all depends on how much Army wants to keep it all rolling. The problem is that there’s no way to not slow down what it does – what is it supposed to do, throw to try to be nice?

UMass couldn’t hold up against Rhode Island and Maine, and now it’s about to have a long afternoon against the Black Knight option attack.

– College Football Schedule: Week 12 Predictions, Lines

Army vs UMass Prediction, Lines

Story continues

Army 52, UMass 10

Line: Army -37, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

Bowl Projections | Heisman Race

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?

Coach Hot Seat Top 10 | Bowl Bubble: Who’s In, Out