Army vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Army vs UMass How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Army (4-6), UMass (1-10)

Why Army Will Win

The running game should work again.

It was stopped by Air Force and didn’t do enough against Troy in the 10-9 loss, and then it popped back up again against a bowl-bound UConn team. The Knights ripped off 5.5 yards per carry, controlled the game when they had to, and all was right with the world.

Can UMass stop the run? No.

It allowed 154 yards per game, but that’s partly because everyone is able to balance out the attack against this bunch. It allows close to five yards per carry and gave up more than 5.2 yards per pop five times.

Army is 4-0 when averaging more than 5.2 yards per carry and …

Why UMass Will Win

Army is 0-6 when running for 5.2 yards or fewer.

The UMass defense might not be anything special, but it hasn’t been roasted too badly. It’ll give up 200 yards to the Knights, but it likely won’t allow the 300 or so to take over the game.

The third down defense is strong, the offense is great at controlling the clock, and there’s a shot it’s able to beat Army a wee bit at its own game.

The Army D doesn’t get behind the line enough, it’s not good at stopping third down tries, and the run defense allows over 200 yards per game. Along with that …

What’s Going To Happen

Army has yet to win a game away from home this season.

It’s 4-2 at West Point and 0-4 on the road or in neutral site games. UMass hasn’t been able to win anywhere – it doesn’t have a victory over an FBS program – but at least it’s finally back in Amherst after not playing a home game since late October.

This game will be FAST – the two running games will keep the clock moving. UMass will keep it close for three quarters, but the Army ground attack will be a wee bit better.

Army vs UMass Prediction, Line

Army 34, UMass 16

Line: Army -19.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Army vs UMass Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

