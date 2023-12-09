Army vs. Navy: Predictions, odds, and how to watch America's Game

Nov 18, 2023; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo (7) walks out for the coin toss with fellow team captains linebacker Leo Lowin (31), defensive lineman Austin Hill (52) and Army Black Knights offensive lineman Connor Finucane (60) before the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face each other for the 124th time, but this year's game will not be held in Philadelphia as usual. Instead, it will take place at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, the home of the New England Patriots.

This is the first time that the America's Game will be held in Massachusetts, as both the Naval Academy and Army West Point have announced that they will cycle cities for the next five years. The upcoming Army-Navy games are scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. in 2024, Baltimore in 2025, and New York City/New Jersey in 2026.

Army finished the season with a 5-6 record, and their quarterback, Bryson Daily, had 859 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions during the regular season. The Black Knights have won five of the last seven games against Navy.

Navy also finished with a 5-6 record and quarterback Braxton Woodson recorded 163 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during the regular season.

The battle for the Commander-in-Chief's trophy will be the last game for both teams, as neither of them have won the required six regular-season games to be bowl-eligible.

Army vs. Navy Predictions

ESPN: Army has a 61% chance of winning

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, The Army Black Knights have a 61.7% chance of winning against Navy.

The Athletic: Navy by 2 points

Staff writes: "This rivalry has been pretty close since Navy won 14 straight games between 2002 and 2015 and then Army won three straight games. Now, the two teams have gone back and forth for the last four years and I think that trend continues this year with Navy beating Army. It’s the first rivalry game for Navy coach Brian Newberry and he’ll have some new looks for Army and I like Navy’s rushing defense."

Fansided: Expecting a Navy win

Staff write: "Both offenses are poor, Army is 90th in success rate and Navy is a ghastly 125th, but I believe the best unit on the field will be the Navy defense, which is third in the country in EPA/Rush. The run stopping unit is incredible and should put Army into obvious passing situations where the team can drop back into coverage. While the Mids have a poor offense, the Army defense does a poor job of slowing down the opposing run game, 121st in success rate. While we can give the team a bit more credit in this particular matchup, the team's 122nd defensive line yard rate and 128th in tackles for loss mark make them a vulnerable favorite. In a game with a low total I suggest taking the points, but I'm expecting a Navy win."

Doc Sports: Take the Midshipmen

Staff writes: "hen it comes to this team's ability to score points, the Black Knights rank 111th in D-1 by tallying 20.8 PPG. The Army Black Knights hold an average of 315.5 yards/game, which has them sitting 117th in college football. The Army offense has totaled 415 yards of penalties on 43 violations, which has them sitting 129th in the nation in terms of making mistakes. They have given away 11 picks while surrendering 11 fumbles and they have tallied 179 first downs. For the season thus far, the Black Knights have thrown for 1,180 passing yards together with an average of 107.3 passing yards per game, giving them a rank of 131st in college football. They maintain an average of 208.3 yards per game on the ground and have toted the ball for 2,291 yards in total."

Odd Checker: Back Navy at +2

Staff writes: "This game is expected to be a low-scoring one. However, the Navy probably has a broader playbook with more throwing plays. That's the difference, knowing Army's serious inability to get to the quarterback. The Navy has a couple of seniors they can rely on who are playing in their final games. They'll leave it all out there. Let's back Navy at +2."

America's Game: Army vs. Navy lines, betting odds

The Army Black Knights are favorites to defeat the Navy Midshipmen, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread favorite: Army (-2.5)

Moneyline: Army (-145); Navy (+120)

Total: 28 points

How to watch Army-Navy: TV channel and streaming

The Patriots Game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will kick off on Saturday, December 9, at 3:00 p.m., ET, on CBS.

