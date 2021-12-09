Army vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 11

Army vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 11

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Army (8-3), Navy (3-8)

Army vs Navy Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

Army does what it does better than Navy does what it does.

The Navy ground game is terrific, but Army’s has been far more effective. Granted, the stats are a tad skewed when you’re rolling against UMass, Bucknell, and UConn – but also ran wild for 416 yards on Wake Forest and was just effective enough against Wisconsin’s No. 1 run D to keep the game close late.

Actually, the Black Knights stayed alive against the Badgers by throwing the ball on a fourth quarter drive. They were able to throw a bit against Wake Forest, and they got past Air Force by winging it around for over 200 yards.

Navy can hit the big play down the field, but again, Army does this better.

The biggest difference, though, is the speed of the option attacks. Navy allows way too many plays behind the line, and Army doesn’t allow anything in the backfield.

Why Navy Will Win

It’s not like Army is that much more effective than Navy.

Again, the overall stats, style, and records are a tad skewed because of the schedules. Army was able to beat WKU and Georgia State early in the season, and it rolled through Liberty, but it lost the two games against Power Five teams and the Air Force win was an overtime nail-biter that could’ve gone either way.

Navy? It pushed Cincinnati. It dealt with Notre Dame, and it had to face an American Athletic Conference slate. No, it wasn’t like playing in the SEC West, but there wasn’t the fluff like Army got to fatten up on.

Army is the 11th bowl bound team Navy will face. At least according to the official NCAA Toughest Schedule Report, Navy played the third-toughest schedule in the country – it’s based on cumulative wins and losses.

Army? 93rd.

Yeah, Army might be a bit more effective in the key areas Navy has to be great in, but it’s not like the game is going to get out of reach.

Even if the Knights get up, this is going to be a low scoring, ball control game with the Midshipmen getting plenty of chances to go on a drive or two to take over.

Navy can run the ball, too.

What’s Going To Happen

Army is off to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl to face Missouri after this. Navy will be done.

As always with the service academies, it’s going to be a low scoring game that will go by in a blink – the clock will never stop with the two ground attacks doing what they do.

Navy is a wee bit more about power and Army is a wee bit more about speed, but it’ll end up coming down to the three passes Army will complete that Navy won’t.

Army vs Navy Prediction, Lines

Army 23, Navy 16

Line: Army -7.5, o/u: 34.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

